YADA SEARCH ENGINE TO OUT PASS GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE

YADA SEARCH ENGINE BLIND TRUST INTERACTIVE APPLICATION AND PAPER CLIP GALLERY HITS MOTHERLOAD IN GOLD HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YADA DOOR, known as YADA 4.0 SOS [Small Operating System] developer of YADA SEARCH ENGINE [YSEOS] has out pass GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE because YADA has hit pay load with two major historical finding. Blind Trust can now be seen and used to help in estate planning also added is paper clip programming where end-users can now have family, friends, and pets as the background format.

"They are losing their crown jewel because of their inability to integrate algorithm interactive applications which YADA CORPORATION holds the U.S. PATENT RIGHT and should come to the negotiation table." Said Rayford Roberson CEO/Founder of YADA CORPORATION.

Historical prospecting of two new # 1 finding and developments that is all free to review is free no e-mail required. YADA CORPORATION is now number one in social media and number one in search engine for your personal and small business needs. YADA CORPORATION is out developing both META/FACEBOOK and GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE!

Media Information
Rayford Roberson
CEO/Founder
YADA CORPORATION
(559)369-3413
WWW.YADACORP.TV
RAYFORD@YADACORP.TV

Rayford Roberson
YADA CORPORATION
+1 559-369-3413
email us here

