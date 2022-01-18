How to Get Your Free COVID-19 Tests

Using Your Health Insurance

As of January 15, 2022, a new federal policy under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCA) requires health insurers to cover up to eight over-the-counter COVID-19 tests per month for each covered member, if the tests are purchased on or after that date.

Consumers should check with their health insurer about direct coverage options through a preferred pharmacy or direct-to-consumer shipping program.

Health insurers who work with pharmacies and other retailers to cover the up-front costs of these tests will only be required to reimburse up to $12 per test if the test is purchased through an out-of-network provider. In these cases, a consumer may need to provide a copy of the receipt.

For more information, please go to https://www.cms.gov/how-to-get-your-at-home-OTC-COVID-19-test-for-free.

Free From the Federal Government

You can also order four free rapid antigen at-home tests per household directly from the federal government. Test kits will be shipped through the US Postal Service starting in late January.

No insurance is required to get these tests.

You can sign up to get yours at https://www.covidtests.gov/.