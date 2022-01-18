Submit Release
DNR seeks to fill 200 paid summer internships (published January 18, 2022)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for passionate and dedicated students interested in learning more about possible careers with the DNR through paid summer internship opportunities.

DNR summer interns will not only gain valuable experience and training, but also will help the agency create a healthy, sustainable, and livable Minnesota for future generations.

The internship opportunities are located throughout the state and run the gamut of agency operations — including fisheries, forestry, park operations, invasive species watercraft inspection, communications and more. Interns work 20 to 40 hours per week and receive a competitive wage of $15 an hour. Fulfilling an academic requirement or receiving academic credit is a requirement to be considered for a DNR internship.

To apply, visit the state of Minnesota careers website (mn.gov/careers). In the “external applicants” box, select “search for jobs now.” Enter “intern” into the keywords field on the job search page and select “Natural Resources Dept” in the “Agency” column on the left side of the page. Choose the internship(s) of interest and click the apply button to submit an application.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 7. Positions will start in May and June and last until August or September.

The DNR is an equal opportunity and veteran-friendly employer. We celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion. To request an accommodation or alternative-format application please contact us at: [email protected]; 651-259-5016; or call using a preferred telecommunications relay provider.

