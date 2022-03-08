Submit Release
NEW BOOK DOCUMENTING THE HISTORY OF MEDICAL ADVANCEMENTS THROUGH PATIENTS READS LIKE A THRILLER

First Patients

Rod Tanchanco

FIRST PATIENTS by Rod Tanchanco

Tanchanco tells their stories...in a smooth, clear style that’s impeccably researched.”
— Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What was it like to be that patient caught in a medical crisis that sparked a medical milestone?

A just-released new book, FIRST PATIENTS by Rod Tanchanco, reads with the pace and excitement of a top-notch medical thriller, providing an enthralling view into the history of medicine and revealing the extent of human inventiveness, resilience, and compassion.

Often marked by the desperate need to save human lives, developments in medicine have invariably started with patients—people whose ordeals fostered the advancement of medical knowledge. This book is a collection of such stories:

• How did an English farmer become the first smallpox vaccinator?
• What compelled U.S. Army doctors to infect themselves with yellow fever virus in Cuba?
• What led to the first human-to-human blood transfusion in the eighteenth century?
• Who was the first boy to be revived by a defibrillator, and how did that lead to the launch of CPR?
• Could a woman force cautious doctors to implant a new, untested pacemaker in time to save her husband’s life?
• How did a fifteen-year-old boy become a victim of AIDS in 1968, decades before the virus even had a name?

Most readers will recognize these renowned health solutions. What makes this book so compelling is how the cases that prompted such groundbreaking innovations have considerably affected longevity and quality of human life for generations.

The book is already receiving high praise:

“Like the very best narrative non-fiction writers, Tanchanco is gifted with a prose style that provides clarity of information with the flow of a novelist. At times these historic cases read with the pace and excitement of a top-notch medical thriller." –IndieReader

"Captivating...vivid, polished storytelling." -BookLife

FIRST PATIENTS is available on Amazon and other popular outlets where books are sold.

ROD TANCHANCO writes medically themed nonfiction focused on historical events and their human narratives. His articles have appeared in Time.com, TheAtlantic.com, History News Network, Intima, Medical Economics, and KevinMD.com. He is an internist, expert archer, avid photographer, backyard birdwatcher, husband of a saint, father of two grown children, and butler to a cavapoo.

Rod Tanchanco
Rod Tanchanco, Author
+1 302-463-3743
piximdoc@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

