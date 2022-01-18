Cloud Infrastructure Market 2022: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years

The report segments the cloud infrastructure market on the basis of type, end-users, industry verticals, and geography.

Increase in trend of big data and analytics, rise in ICT spending, demand from numerous organizations for cost-effective and scalable computing, and growth in number of digital services. Concern over data privacy and security and decline in demand for server hardware due to virtualization of servers are the key restraints of the cloud infrastructure market . The opportunities for cloud infrastructure is the growth of the analytics market and its adoption in small and medium enterprises.Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as IBM Corporation, AT&T, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Quanta Computer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Intel Corporation, Dell Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, and Amazon Web Service, Inc. are also provided in this report.

Key Benefits• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global cloud infrastructure market.• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.• Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.