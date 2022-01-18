Ready Room Adds Seamless Box.com Integration to its Evolving GxP Inspection Readiness Software Platform
GxP inspection readiness software Ready Room now integrates seamlessly with Box
FDA inspectors are increasingly asking that inspection documents be transferred via Box, even during on-site inspections.”TRUCKEE, CA, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready Room, the cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for GxP inspection management, has announced immediate support for Box Integration. Box integration allows customers to upload documents and responses directly to an inspector’s shared Box folder from the Ready Room user interface.
— Peter Lacey, CTO
Ready Room’s Box (box.com) integration configures in seconds and allows inspection hosts to upload documents and cover sheets directly to shared Box folders shared by inspectors with just a click. Users can create subfolders, upload individual files, or zip archives of all files, and even upload multiple versions of a document. This seamless integration eliminates the painstaking and error-prone process of downloading and tracking documents and versions, switching applications, manually creating folders, and uploading these documents to Box.
Peter Lacey, Chief Technology Officer, stated, “FDA inspectors are increasingly asking that inspection documents be transferred via Box, even during on-site inspections. Our Ready Room customers noted that they were spending hours during inspections copying documents from Ready Room to Box. We’ve now reduced that to a couple of seconds.”
Ready Room replaces an ad hoc collection of tools typically used to manage inspections, such as slide decks, email, file sharing, and meeting software, with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, which greatly improves the team’s speed and accuracy in delivering inspection requests. Ready Room also provides integrated chat and videoconferencing as well as storyboard functionality to help the inspection team build a “quality story.”
Denise Lacey, founder of the company, stated, “Increasingly, FDA is relying on RRAs and RIEs,” i.e. remote regulatory assessments and remote interactive evaluations, “to help reduce the inspection backlog caused by the COVID pandemic. They’ve indicated in a variety of communications that these sessions will be facilitated via Box. It was essential that Ready Room deliver seamless integration with Box to our customers so that they can meet this requirement.”
Learn more about Ready Room, the cloud-based inspection readiness and management
platform for GxP inspections, by visiting www.readyroom.net
About Ready Room | www.readyroom.net
Originally developed by Synclinical Quality Assurance, LLC to help its clients prepare for and manage FDA inspections and audits, Ready Room is now a fully optimized commercial SaaS platform. Customers include a variety of life-science companies and organizations such as pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies; contract research organizations, manufacturers, and laboratories; and Institutional Review Boards.
Denise Lacey
Ready Room
email us here
+1 978-880-3242
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn