2022 Custom Cycling Jerseys Low Minimum USA Launch - Fast Delivery Guarantee

Lincoln, Jan. 18, 2022

Champion System USA, a custom sports apparel company based in Lincoln, Nebraska, has launched their custom cycling jerseys in the United States. The company offers a lifetime quality guarantee, 100% on-time delivery, and free crash replacement, with low minimum requirements. Other important features include the jerseys’ quick-drying capability, 50+ UV protection level, reinforced rear pockets, reflective strip on the rear pockets, silicone front and rear grippers for holding the piece in place, and waterproof stuff pockets. More information about the jerseys is up on https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/cycling/cycling-jerseys.

Champion System USA’s custom cycling jerseys have many key features and benefits. The jerseys’ design allows them to be comfortable and fast in all conditions. Their close fit all over makes them perfect for racing and hard training. The highly breathable Ozone fabric on the side panels and sleeves enables temperature regulation and comfort. The introduction of a set-in sleeve across the Apex collection of cycling jerseys assures an enhanced fit and cut. The jerseys also sport reinforced rear pockets, waterproof stuff pockets, and a reflective strip on the rear pockets. The silicone front and rear grippers hold the jersey in place.

The custom cycling jerseys are especially geared toward the pro-cyclist wanting every possible speed advantage to make the podium finish. The Performance collection features fast, technically advanced, and comfortable options; the products’ industry-leading all-around function makes them the go-to choice for cycling enthusiasts looking to improve their performance without breaking the bank. The Tech collection is suited for athletes seeking quality products with the right fit at affordable prices. It caters to the budget cyclist getting started on their mountain-biking journey and, thus, needing relatively inexpensive gear for training and participation at local events.

Cait Dumas-Hein, marketing manager at Champion System USA, says, “Our custom cycling jerseys are available in a wide range of sizes—from XS to 4XL. We have online sizing guides and product-sizing customer reviews to help you find your best fit. We also offer all jersey models in race and club cuts, along with men’s and women’s cuts. If you feel that you’re still not sure about your size, you can request sizing samples within your account.”

As previously announced, all jerseys come handcrafted and made-to-order. A custom design feature helps customers create their own style, using unlimited colors. They can download the various templates available on the platform, make their own artwork designs, or submit photos, pictures, or sketches. The company will then produce design proofs based on these inputs and take it ahead from there. The company can also provide free design support, minus any design-set-up fees, along with unlimited colors, followed by placement and printing.

Customers will need to create an account on the website to place their orders and explore the various prices and flexible minimum orders. The minimum order of 10 pieces can comprise different combinations of suits, tops, and bottoms. Also available are bulk pricing and ordering facility for fewer than 10 pieces.

Established in 2005, Champion System USA previously specialized in sublimation printing and garment construction. However, in 2017, industry veteran Jay Thomas bought Champion System USA and transferred the business from New York City to their current location in Lincoln, Nebraska. Champion System USA has now evolved into an independently owned and internationally supported company that provides custom high-performance sports apparel to athletes all over the United States. They are also an international sports-apparel provider focused on ensuring premium quality and innovative clothing to individuals and groups. They have at least 10 years of experience in the United States and more than 15 years internationally, with offices in 22 nations.

Champion System USA has truly become a world leader in the custom sports apparel industry. They focus on quality, flexibility, innovation, design, integrated online systems, consistency, a lifetime quality commitment, and a crash-replacement guarantee. The company has a dedicated design team in Hong Kong to help with the design process and a US-based designer who provides ideas for the team or club.

Those interested to know more about the new custom cycling jerseys can visit the Champion System USA website at https://champ-sys.com or contact the company by telephone or email.

