Primis Automates Ads.txt Maintenance with Launch of Wizard

New Addition to Existing Sellers.guide Tool Makes It Easier To Clean Up Ads.txt Files

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primis, the leading Video Discovery platform for global publishers and founders of Sellers.guide, today announced the launch of the Sellers.guide Wizard, a new tool that helps publishers easily edit their ads.txt files with just a few clicks. Sellers.guide Wizard is the latest addition to Sellers.guide, an automated tool that compares ads.txt files with sellers.json and provides simple and useful feedback to help publishers and buyers gain insights into who is really buying and selling inventory in any domain.



Since the launch of Sellers.guide back in May 2021, Primis has continued its pursuit to address and solve the complexities of ads.txt maintenance. Sellers.guide Wizard is the next step for publishers to take control of their ads.txt files and maintain them. Publishers now have the ability to clean up their ads.txt files in a matter of minutes, not hours.

“The response to Sellers.guide has been remarkable, but once publishers realized the issues with their ads.txt files, a common response was, now what?” says Lior Shvo, Managing Director of Sellers.guide. “Once they learned about the problems, they suddenly realized it could take them hours or even days to fix it if they even knew what to do. The Wizard automates the process and makes it very easy for publishers to gain control over their ads.txt files.”

"The Sellers.guide tool helps us keep our supply chains safe from fraudsters with its quick, easy-to-use wizard,” says Ben Sole, The GAMURS Group VP of Commercialisation. “We've been using Wizard to maintain and keep our ads.txt files clean, which saves us a lot of time and resources."

The GAMURS Group is a publisher that serves the Esports, Gaming, and Entertainment communities and publishes content that reaches 50M+ MAU's on their owned properties.

A simple process, Sellers.guide Wizard enables the removal of unwanted lines and the simple change of direct/reseller relationship types with the click of a button.

How it Works:

The new Wizard will be part of the Sellers.guide platform, and as Sellers.guide is free of any charge.

The clean up process is then organized according to various flags identified during the domain’s analysis.

If the publisher chooses to clean up their files, the Wizard will take them through a step-by-step process that enables them to simply click on the lines that need to be fixed.

After cleaning up, the publisher enters an email address, where the updated ads.txt file will be sent.

Publishers will be able to upload the new ads.txt file as is to the root domain.



“The injustices of transparency are causing publishers to lose revenue to ad fraud. The Sellers.guide wizard is a tool that helps publishers take the power back and regain the lost revenue while saving time and resources,” says Rotem Shaul, CEO of Primis.

Publishers who clean their ads.txt files will automatically regain control over who has access to their inventory, ensuring that they are represented correctly to buyers while preventing ad fraud.

ֵ

About Primis, Video Discovery

Primis is a global Video Discovery platform that increases revenue for publishers by helping their users discover high-quality video content.

Our video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering 200M uniques with an engagement-based video experience that recommends video content they love, automatically skipping content they don’t interact with.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) holding itself to the highest standards in digital advertising.

Website: www.sellers.guide , www.primis.tech

Twitter: @Sellers.guide, Primis ltd

LinkedIn: Sellers.guide, Primis UM

Media Contact: Kyle Kuhnel Broadsheet Communications for Primis kyle@broadsheetcomms.com