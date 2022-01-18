UTV Crash with Injuries

CONTACT: Sgt. Jeremy Hawkes CO Graham Courtney 603-868-1095 603-271-3361 January 18, 2022

Hampton Falls, NH – On Sunday, January 16 at approximately 10:10 p.m., a New Hampshire State Police Trooper came upon a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) that had rolled over in an area adjacent to Route 95 southbound in the town of Hampton Falls. Upon arrival, the Trooper notified NH State Police Dispatch that the UTV had rolled over and was occupied by two adult males.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were immediately notified and responded to the scene. Both the driver and passenger had suffered serious injuries in the crash and were transported by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Cody Defreze, 29, of Hampton, NH, and Christopher Michel, 29, of Raymond, NH. Initial investigation at the crash scene revealed the UTV was being operated in an illegal area and neither the operator nor the passenger was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The incident is still under investigation at this time and no further details are available.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to operate in accordance with the rules and regulations of the state and always wear safety equipment while operating an OHRV.