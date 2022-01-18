Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,801 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., and Nano Banc, and announces termination of enforcement actions with Iowa Prairie Bank and Mariner's Bancorp

January 18, 2022

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., and Nano Banc, and announces termination of enforcement actions with Iowa Prairie Bank and Mariner's Bancorp

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Irvine, California; Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., Irvine, California; and Nano Banc, Irvine, California Cease and Desist Order dated January 18, 2022

The Federal Reserve Board also announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Iowa Prairie Bank, Brunsville, Iowa Written Agreement dated April 20, 2021 (PDF) Terminated January 4, 2022

Mariner's Bancorp, Edgewater, New Jersey Written Agreement dated May 25, 2012 (PDF) Terminated January 6, 2022

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., and Nano Banc, and announces termination of enforcement actions with Iowa Prairie Bank and Mariner's Bancorp

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.