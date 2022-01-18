Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., and Nano Banc, and announces termination of enforcement actions with Iowa Prairie Bank and Mariner's Bancorp

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Irvine, California; Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., Irvine, California; and Nano Banc, Irvine, California Cease and Desist Order dated January 18, 2022

The Federal Reserve Board also announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Iowa Prairie Bank, Brunsville, Iowa Written Agreement dated April 20, 2021 (PDF) Terminated January 4, 2022

Mariner's Bancorp, Edgewater, New Jersey Written Agreement dated May 25, 2012 (PDF) Terminated January 6, 2022

