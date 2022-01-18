Fox Run Golf Club Offers Challenging Course for All Ability Levels, Scenic Views, and Outstanding Cuisine
Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, Vermont, is a beautiful golf resort with 18 holes that incorporate natural elements from the Green Mountains and the Okemo ValleyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, Vermont, is a beautiful golf resort with 18 holes that incorporate natural elements from the Green Mountains and the Okemo Valley, attracting visitors from New England and beyond.
All 18 holes feature difficult, natural elements that highlight the breathtaking mountainside terrain. The undulating and fast greens will put all golfers' skills, talent, ability, and competence to the test. Fox Run also features a 9,200 square foot clubhouse, with locker rooms and a well-stocked pro shop featuring stylish and functional apparel, and the latest state of the art equipment.
Fox Run has the best training facility in the region for beginners and golfers looking to improve their game. Their first-rate and experienced PGA Professional Mark Senecal leads small teaching classes and clinics, as well as quality individual instruction. A four-hole practice course allows new golfers and families to experience the game by playing shorter holes, or for other players to work on different skills.
The driving range is one of the most scenic and well-kept in New England. It has a total area of 6 acres and allows golfers to practice on grass tees or mats. Their chipping area is complete with a putting green, pitching area, and several manicured practice bunkers. In the winter and during inclement weather, they have an indoor golf simulator that allows participants to virtually play more than 20 courses, as well as an indoor practice putting green. Their newly created Field of Games features bocce courts, horseshoe pits, and cornhole toss.
Also in the winter, patrons can visit Fox Run's Nordic Center, which has 7 kilometers of well-marked and manicured Nordic Track Trails and skating lanes that wind along the Black River. Snowmobiling and snowshoeing are also available at Fox Run.
Troy Caruso purchased the resort in April 2021, and he immediately began improving everything from new GPS-tracked golf carts to a total renovation of the restaurant Calcuttas that features a bar, full-service restaurant, and a patio. After a round, Golfers can enjoy a glass of wine, live music, and a fine meal. On the patio patrons can enjoy the firepits and appreciate some amazing views of the golf course and Okemo Ski Mountains.
Andrew Molen, a new culinary star who has been manning the stoves at East Hampton institution The Maidstone Inn, is at the helm of the restaurant. Over the years Andrew has made a significant impact in leadership roles for some of the finest restaurants in New York, including The Plaza Food Hall (The Plaza Hotel), Sunset Beach (AB Hotels), Restaurant Gordon Ramsay (The London Hotel), and Todd English Enterprises.
Fox Run is also constructing two new restaurants and renovating a sixty-room inn, as well as wedding facilities that can accommodate large weddings.
Come to Fox Run Club and find why is had been noticed as one of the best new courses and most scenic courses by both Golf Week and Golf Digest.
For more information, visit: www.foxrungolf.org
