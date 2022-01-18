Tama County Grand Jury In Inquiry

January 17, 2022

Toledo, Tama County Iowa – The 2022 Tama County Grand Jury concluded the Wilfong Homicide Grand Jury Inquiry. After undertaking an investigation of the matter, the Grand Jury declined to return an indictment. On October 28, 2021, at approximately 7:27 PM the Office of the Tama County Sheriff received calls reporting gunshots had been fired near the residence at 1001 Station Street in Chelsea, Iowa. Several law enforcement agencies from the surrounding area responded and upon arrival, observed Dewey Dale WILFONG III (28 years old) displaying a handgun toward others in a threatening manner. A standoff escalated to the point Dewey Dale WILFONG III discharged the firearm he possessed. A Deputy Tama County Sheriff fired one round striking WILFONG III in the upper torso. WILFONG III was transported to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids where he was pronounced dead. The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

