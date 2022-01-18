Snowmobile Crash in Rumney

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 January 18, 2022

Rumney, NH – On January 15, 2022, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a snowmobile crash that occurred the night of January 14 in Rumney. The crash was reported to have happened at 11:00 p.m. and involved a single snowmobile from a group of four riders.

Marcus Lafountain, 37, of Weare, MA, was operating a snowmobile when he lost control of it and crashed, suffering severe but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported by other riders in his party from the crash, which had occurred on a trail near Stinson Mountain, to a nearby camp and subsequently sought medical attention at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth. Due to the severe nature of his injuries, Lafountain was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for additional treatment.

An investigation of the incident determined that rider inexperience and very poor trail conditions were the main contributing factors to the crash.