Efani Named A 2022 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor
Efani, the world’s most secure mobile service, announced today its selection by TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Vendor for 2022SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efani, the world’s most secure mobile service, announced today its selection by TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Vendor for 2022.
Efani is part of an industry ecosystem supporting cyber security research and advisory materials. Each distinguished vendor was selected by the TAG Cyber Analyst team, led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber. The free report is available today for download at https://www.efani.com/tag2022
“We’re very excited to receive this recognition from TAG Cyber,” said Haseeb Awan, founder and CEO of Efani. “The idea of a really secure mobile network is off of most people’s radars, so we’re delighted to have Ed and his team tell people about us.”
The 2021 Security Quarterly is part of a series that TAG Cyber that has been publishing since 2016. The report offers expert guidance, analysis, and education across the entire cyber security ecosystem.
“We’re glad to see Efani enter the market,” said Amoroso. “Their approach to securing mobile services against SIM swaps and man-in-the-middle attacks brings an important new option to organizations.”
About Efani
Efani is building the world’s most secure mobile network. Efani provides ultra-secure mobile services for consumer and business customers. The service is designed to address the mobility market with the most significant security needs that are not properly served by the major carriers. Efani replaces a subscriber’s current mobile service with their own encrypted SIM and becomes their carrier. They use the radio access infrastructure of the existing carriers and add their security on top, to provide broad coverage with enhanced security. Learn more at www.efani.com
About TAG Cyber
TAG Cyber is a research and advisory firm focused on democratizing world-class support for everyone. Based in New York City and led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, the firm is proud to support enterprise and government customers around the world.
