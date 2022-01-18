Acetylacetone Market Demand and Worth Observing Growth by 2022 | Anhui Wotu Chemical, BASF SE, Chiping Huahao Chemical

Acetylacetone Market Witnesses Significant Growth with Adoption of Acetylacetone in Production of Coatings and Anti-Corrosion Agents

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acetylacetone Market Witnesses Significant Growth with Adoption of Acetylacetone in Production of Coatings and Anti-Corrosion Agents , Under normal conditions, acetylacetone is a colourless or light yellow transparent organic liquid. In many applications, it exists in two tautomeric forms that rapidly interconvert and are treated as a single compound.

Because of the increasing applications of acetylacetone in various end-use industries and the growth of these industries, the acetylacetone market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India's pharmaceutical sector was worth US$ 33 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow to US$ 55 billion by 2020.

Market Overview:

Acetylacetone is an organic compound with the chemical formula CH3COCH2COCH3. It is used in the production of coatings and anti-corrosion agents. It is also used as a chemical intermediate for drugs such as sulphamethazine, nicarbazine, vitamin B6, and vitamin K. Acetylacetone is used as shift reagents in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global acetylacetone market include, Anhui Wotu Chemical, BASF SE, Chiping Huahao Chemical, Daicel Corporation, Fubore, Merck KGaA, Wacker, Weirong, XINAOTE, and Yuanji Chemical.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing application of acetylacetone in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to propel growth of the acetylacetone market over the forecast period. Acetylacetone is used in manufacturing of sulphonamide based chemicals, bactericides, and pesticides. With significant growth in the pharmaceutical sector may boost demand for acetylacetone. For instance, according to The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations’ Key Data 2019, the pharmaceutical sector in Europe was valued at US$ 139, 287 million in 2000, which increased to US$ 284, 028 million (est.) in 2018.

The adoption of acetylacetone in the production of coatings and anti-corrosion agents boosts its demand in the construction sector, which also aids in growth of the global acetylacetone market. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, in February 2020, there were 1,464,000, building permits, 1,599,000 housing starts, and 1,316,000, housing completions in the U.S.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 5:45pm CEST, 22 October 2021, there have been 242,348,657 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,927,723 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 21 October 2021, a total of 6,655,399,359 vaccine doses have been administered. COVID-19 impacts longer-term trends in chemicals and materials as the chemicals and materials sector spans applications from automotive to medical devices to institutional cleaners. Moreover, the pandemic has started to show the power of digital through remote working and remote operation of plant control systems.

