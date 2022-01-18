Submit Release
ATMOsphere’s Market Forecast Predicts Ongoing Natural Refrigerant Boom

ATMOSphere Natural Refrigerants Market Report cover.

The ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerants Market Forecast shares insider information into this niche, yet rapidly expanding, market.

The new report looks at the global market size and growth of commercial and industrial refrigeration: in Europe, the U.S., and Japan.

If you are looking for a credible and comprehensive source of data, trends, insights and forecasts to better inform your business decisions related to this market, you have come to the right place. ”
— Marc Chasserot
BRUSSELS , BELGIUM, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATMOsphere’s Natural Refrigerants Market Forecast (2021 Edition) is now available for purchase. The report looks at the ongoing and expected global growth of natural refrigerants in commercial and industrial refrigeration in Europe, the U.S., and Japan.

“In my 20 years of working in the natural refrigerants marketplace, I can unequivocally say that natural refrigerants have never had it so good,” said Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and publisher of the Market Forecast.

The rapid growth has sparked increasing interest in the natural refrigerants marketplace from investors, end users, manufacturers, and other stakeholders from around the world. As such, ATMOsphere (formerly shecco), undertook a massive global research effort to investigate both the current and future demand for clean cooling technologies in this sector.

“With this report, the ATMOsphere team has made a first attempt to quantify our collective and expansive knowledge of this sector – sharing a unique insider’s perspective that leverages our extensive network of global experts,” explained Ilana Koegelenberg, an author of the report and ATMOsphere Co-Founder. “The aim is to demonstrate the immense potential of natural refrigerant technology and to encourage investment in a thriving market.”

“If you are looking for a credible and comprehensive source of data, trends, insights and forecasts to better inform your business decisions related to this market, you have come to the right place,” said Chasserot. “We hope that this report will be seen as the gold standard for research in this sphere.”

What is Covered in the Report?

The report combines a qualitative approach with a quantitative one, investigating transcritical CO2, low-charge ammonia, and hydrocarbon equipment. A final chapter also looks at a world beyond vapor compression and new technologies with the potential to disrupt the cooling market in future.

The report aims to answer questions such as:
• What is the current market size estimate and what are the 2025 (and 2030) projections?
• What are the key trends affecting growth, and how are these expected to evolve?
• What is the current policy landscape and how is this affecting the market?

View the Table of Contents

Purchase the Report

The 106-page report can be purchased online for only €2,000* via the ATMOsphere web shop.

Purchase the Report



Ilana Koegelenberg
ATMOsphere
ilana.koegelenberg@shecco.com
