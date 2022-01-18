Texas Magazine Titan Jaquetta Bazier Puts ‘Faith and Favor' in the Spotlight for January's Issue of Kin+Dignity Magazine

Kin+Dignity January 2022 Issue Kin+Dignity Magazine Jaquetta Bazier, Owner of Kin+Dignity Magazine

CYPRESS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-anticipated 2022 edition of “Kin + Dignity Magazine” is now available for your reading pleasure. Founding editor, Jaquetta Bazier, a native of Montgomery, Alabama, by way of Waugh, Alabama, and her dedicated team have produced excellence. Back in June 2019, after listening to the prodding of a faint whisper inside of her, Jaquetta began the journey to create “Kin + Dignity Magazine.” It was officially birthed on August 18, 2019. The initial design for Ms. Bazier’s magazine was to highlight and celebrate Black people in small town America. This much-needed publication, even though in its inception was regional in scope, touches all Black America in a unifying way.

The 2022 issue focuses on faith and favor and features compelling heartwarming renderings. One such article focuses on Judy Graham, who by the way, is the mother of the magazine founder, Jaquetta. Faith, in biblical terms, is described as “the substance of things hoped for.” For Judy Graham, owner, successful entrepreneur, and CEO of Just Judy’s Cakes & Designs, LLC — her faith, and hope spring eternal. Being a woman of faith has propelled Judy, an African American woman growing up in the deep South, to achieve higher heights. Ms. Graham has always lived in Montgomery, Alabama, the birthplace of the civil rights movement.

Judy was blessed to be raised in a Christian home. Her parents, Jessie Mae, and Reverend Joseph Simmons, instilled in little Judy a giving heart. Judy was greatly influenced by her mother who was an avid baker, and soon she too got the baking bug. “My mother made cakes week after week, holiday after holiday. She always had a cake in the kitchen.” At the age of eight, Judy received an Easy-Bake Oven on Christmas Day. This set the stage for future greatness.

Judy has come to realize that the true gift was from God. The pleasure that she gets from baking and giving to others has blossomed into a growing business. Judy shares her God-given gift with her very satisfied customers, and that makes her happy. Ms. Graham has come a long way since her Easy-Bake Oven days when she only made vanilla and chocolate cakes. Now, the varieties range from freshly baked pound cake, German chocolate cake, key lime cake, pecan pralines, or her favorite, the delectable red velvet cake.

A second article targets a church in the small town of Marietta, Georgia. Bishop Matthew L. Brown was appointed as Senior Pastor of Greater Community Church of God in Christ (COGIC) in 2011. “This was the union that God ordained for the up building of His Kingdom, impacting all of the surrounding areas.” Since Bishop Matthew’s ordination, the church has grown exponentially and has become multicultural in its reach. Bishop Matthew has taken on the mantle of successfully ministering to a multigenerational congregation, rightly dividing the word of truth in these trying times.

These are just a couple of gems found on the pages of the well-written “Kin + Dignity Magazine/Faith and Favor” 2022 edition — The Magazine for Black Lives in Southern Small Towns.

