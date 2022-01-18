Public comment period opens on draft air permit for proposed sawmill in Halifax County

Submit Release
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality seeks public comment on a draft permit for Roseburg Forest Products to construct and operate a new lumber sawmill in Halifax County. Public comment will be accepted until February 17, 2022.

The facility, called Roanoke Valley Lumber, is located at 290 Power Place Drive in Weldon. Roanoke Valley Lumber will process southern yellow pine logs and include green lumber operations, lumber drying, a planer mill, and an emergency fire water pump.  The company has applied under the Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) program and is a major stationary source for Volatile Organic Compounds, or VOCs. It will be constructed in two phases, with the first phase supporting up to 300 million board-feet per year of lumber drying capacity. The second phase will increase the total capacity to 500 million board-feet per year. The PSD permit application includes both phases. If the PSD permit is granted, the facility will be required to submit a second application meeting the Title V procedures within 12-months of commencement of the facility.

Comments will be accepted until February 17, 2022.  Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with “Roanoke Valley Lumber.21A” in the subject line.  Comments can also be mailed to: NCDEQ Division of Air Quality 1641 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641.

Copies of the draft permit, permit review and draft environmental justice report are available online here.

