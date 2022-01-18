Allegri By Kalco Lighting Introduces its Esterno Cristallo Collection of Crystal Outdoor Wall Sconces
Crystal lighting collection for commercial and residential applications combines the beauty of Firenze ™ crystal with state-of-the-art LED TechnologyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by innovation with a sense of adventure, Allegri Crystal by Kalco Lighting, the leader in luxury crystal lighting with state-of-the-art LED technology, introduces Esterno Cristallo ™, a contemporary collection of outdoor crystal wall sconces featuring Firenze ™ crystal encased in a matte black frame crafted from stainless steel for elegant outdoor aesthetics and long-term performance.
Designed for both commercial and residential applications, Esterno Cristallo offers a revealing modern silhouette with Allegri’s signature precision-cut Firenze crystal and advanced LED technology. The Esterno Cristallo contemporary collection includes:
• Esterno Arpione features clear Firenze crystal spears accentuated by sharp lines to provide an
ultramodern look fit for any elegant outdoor setting.
• In Cilindro Esterno, clear crystal rods form a cylindrical silhouette to create a sleek, contemporary outdoor light. Dimmable high-power LEDs shine from within, highlighting the crystals within a simple matte black frame.
• Glacier Esterno merges Allegri’s most innovate crystal collection featuring a clear chiseled spear design with and state-of-the-art LED technology.
• Tenuta Esterno features precision-cut square, oval and octagonal shapes in Firenze crystal strands encased in a stainless steel matte black frame.
• In Lina Esterno, simple silhouettes are delicately and intricately wrapped in Firenze crystal strands for a look that’s glamourous without being flashy. Lit from within, the crystals glow, providing beautiful ambient light. perfect for any bath or outdoor space.
• Lucca Esterno features faceted crystal rods gathered together by a jewelry like band in two different distinctive looks; brushed champagne gold or polished chrome. Light gleams off of the crystal center with a soft glow in both directions.
The handcrafted stainless-steel fixtures in the Esterno Cristallo collection are specially coated with marine grade, UV resistant fluorocarbon paint that can withstand the harshest elements.
For more information about Esterno Cristallo ™ collection, contact Allegri by Kalco Lighting at 800-525-2655 or visit allegricrystal.com.
About Allegri by Kalco Lighting
With its passion and commitment to design, service and quality, Allegri by Kalco Lighting offers an array of contemporary crystal light fixtures to match any modern decor. Its collection of luxury crystal chandeliers, pendants, sconces and flush mounts feature Allegri’s signature Firenze™ crystal. Allegri’s exacting standards for precision cut, machine polished jewels create unparalleled shine and refraction. They are inspired by timeless trends, new innovations and advancements in technology. From their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, their designers and engineers take great pride to seamlessly integrate the latest in energy efficiency technology into their lighting designs and manipulate the industry’s most advanced LED lamping to fit their fixtures’ unique aesthetic.
