REMOTE PATIENT ENGAGEMENT IMPROVES QUALITY AND REDUCES UNNECESSARY HOSPITALIZATIONS, ER VISITS, AND TOTAL COST OF CARE

BRIDGES HEALTH PARTNERS AND WELLBRIDGE HEALTH ANNOUNCE RESULTS FROM REMOTE CHRONIC DISEASE MANAGEMENT PROGRAM PILOT TO PATIENTS OF BRIDGES HEALTH PARTNERS

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITES STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridges Health Partners and Wellbridge Health are pleased to announce Year 1 results of their collaboration to bring innovative digital health solutions to high-risk patients with chronic medical conditions. Bridges’ patients enrolled in the Wellbridge program for at least 6 months had a 66% reduction in inpatient hospitalizations and a 43% reduction in Emergency Room visits. In addition, overall cost of care decreased by 39%.

Over the past year, Bridges and Wellbridge partnered to focus on this high-risk population to enhance engagement and optimize their care. Analyzing clinical and claims data, Bridges identified a cohort of patients with chronic medical problems, high inpatient, and emergency department utilization as well as high overall healthcare costs. Wellbridge engaged and enrolled the patients in this cohort in their program which uses the patient’s smartphone and uniquely designed app with software and protocols to engage the patient in their care. After answering a few questions regarding their symptoms daily, the patient’s data is transmitted from their smartphone directly to Wellbridge’s dashboard for daily monitoring. The patient also has weekly video chats with a dedicated master’s trained health coach. Any acute care needs found are escalated to the patient’s care team for prompt intervention.

“The results we have seen with our pilot population is remarkable,” said Bridges Health Partners’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Zimmerman, MD. “Encouraging and empowering patients living with multiple chronic conditions to engage in their care is vital to providing the best outcomes possible.

Through this daily engagement and great patient experience, Wellbridge becomes part of the patient’s care team to support high quality, cost-effective care which is paramount to optimizing the patient’s health. Bridges Health Partners is excited to continue this partnership with Wellbridge Health”

Pamela Greenhouse, Wellbridge Health Principle and Chief Operating Officer adds, "Bridges has been an excellent partner and our objectives are perfectly aligned in decreasing cost and improving outcomes while optimizing patients' ability to self-manage their chronic disease. The Wellbridge Health approach of frequent patient interactions in between doctor visits is exactly what is needed to transform chronic disease management to address the nation's $3.8 trillion in annual health care costs."



About Wellbridge Health

Wellbridge Health is passionate about serving those who need the most support. Its care management model focuses on reducing avoidable ER visits and hospitalizations while optimizing self-management, quality of life, and outcomes. The model includes over 400 touchpoints per patient per year; >35,000 video chats have been completed since launching in 2015. www.wellbridgehealth.com

About Bridges Health Partners

Four independent non-profit health systems in the Pittsburgh metropolitan markets and surrounding communities, including Butler Health System, Excela Health, St. Clair Hospital, and Washington Health System, are the founding members of Bridges Health Partners. Each founding member, partner Genesis Medical Associates along with Bridges participating physicians, are committed to transforming how healthcare services are delivered by implementing an

integrated, regional network of care. The Bridges Health Partners network comprises eight hospital campuses with over 1,450 licensed beds, nearly 1,000 affiliated physicians with a network of primary care and specialty practice sites, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, imaging and diagnostic centers, skilled nursing, home health and

hospice care. To learn more about Bridges Health Partners LLC, visit www.bridgeshealthpartners.org.