ContinuServe Aligns 14 Service Providers Under M&A Consortium

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContinuServe has announced a new M&A consortium of 14 partnering service providers that work together to deliver comprehensive, structured merger and acquisition (M&A) transaction services that individually would not be possible.



ContinuServe’s M&A Consortium is working behind the scenes to bring forth a playbook of services among the providers that create efficiencies and streamline transactions. Each firm has a concerted focus on private equity and has proven solutions for M&A transactions.

Consortium partners include ADP, ContinuServe, Fortium Partners, Globalization Partners, Lancor, Lockton, Oracle/NetSuite, Optimus, PMC Treasury, Risk International, Resourcive, Symphony and West Monroe.

“By bringing together a holistic set of services to private equity clients, the consortium can streamline the execution of the deal thesis,” says Paul Lennick , SVP of M&A at ContinuServe.

“This playbook of services is delivered by the best-in-class service providers with a focus on execution excellence and delivering solutions at deal speed.”

Core capabilities in the areas of both front and back-office functions, including Information Technology, Finance, Accounting, Human Resources, and Software Development.

Lennick added, “We have found that our private equity clients embrace the consortium and can pick and choose which members to work with depending on the scope of the transaction under consideration. Each consortium member is committed to rapid responsiveness and bringing the A-team to each engagement,” adds Paul Lennick.

About ContinuServe

Founded in 2003, ContinuServe is a leading provider of back-office Consulting and Outsourcing services to midmarket companies. ContinuServe is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and maintains delivery capabilities across the US and Globally.

For more information, please visit https://continuserve.com/ .

