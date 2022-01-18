Steel Dryers Market will Reach Revenues Worth US$ 400 Million by 2031
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Rotary Dryers gives estimations of the Size of Rotary Dryers Market and the overall Rotary Dryers Market share of key regional segments During Forecast Period.
The Demand analysis of Rotary Dryers Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Rotary Dryers Market across the globe.
Fact.MR has released the rotary dryer industry analysis, which reveals that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.2% in 2021. The global rotary dryer market size in 2021 is set to be valued at US$ 1.2 Bn. Single-shell rotary dryers displayed positive growth of 3% and their sales are estimated to top US$ 800 Mn in 2021, while-multi shell rotary dryers are expected to be up by 2.5% Y-o-Y reaching nearly US$ 450 Mn.
Market Segments Covered in Rotary Dryer Industry Research
• By Dryer Type
o Batch Rotary Dryers
o Continuous Rotary Dryers
• By Drum Design
o Single-shell Rotary Dryers
o Multi-shell Rotary Dryers
Double-shell Rotary Dryers
Triple-shell Rotary Dryers
• By Drum Diameter
o Up to 1.5 M Rotary Dryers
o 1.5-3 M Rotary Dryers
o 3-6 M Rotary Dryers
o Above 6 M Rotary Dryers
• By Drum Length
o Up to 15 m Rotary Dryers
o 15-30 m Rotary Dryers
o 30-50 m Rotary Dryers
o Above 50 m Rotary Dryers
• By Capacity
o Up to 10 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers
o 10-50 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers
o 50-100 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers
o 100-250 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers
o 250-500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers
o Above 500 Tons/hr Rotary Dryers
• By Drive Type
o Chain & Sprocket Drive
o Gear & Pinion Drive
o Friction Drive
o Direct Drive
• By Heating Type
o Direct Heated
Counter Current (Counter Flow)
Co-Current Flow (Parallel Flow)
o Indirect Heat
• By Heating Source
o Fuel Oil
o Natural Gas/Propane
o Waste Heat
o Biogas
o Electricity
• By Application
o Aggregates
o Agricultural By-products
o Animal Feeds
o Biomass
o Chemicals
o Fertilizers
o Minerals & Ores
o Plastic and Polymers
o Salts & Sugars
o Waste & Sewage Sludge
o Others
• By Material
o Steel Rotary Dryers
Carbon Steel
Stainless Steel
Abrasion Resistant (AR) Steel
o Specialist Alloy Rotary Dryers
Crucial insights in Rotary Dryers market research report:
• Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Rotary Dryers market.
• Basic overview of the Rotary Dryers, including market definition, classification, and applications.
• Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
• Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Rotary Dryers across various industries.
• Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.
The Demand of Rotary Dryers Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Rotary Dryers Market development during the forecast period.
Use of rotary dryers in the chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, mining, agriculture, and packaged food will supplement market growth. Latest innovation in rotary dryers such as automation in operations will help reduce operational costs.
Competitive Rotary Dryer Landscape
According market research and analysis, ANDRITZ AG, Anivi Ingenieria SA, Applied Chemical Technology (ACT), Baker-Rullman Manufacturing, Boardman LLC, Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd., Comessa, Drytech International, Economy Industrial, FEECO International, Inc., FLSmidth Inc, GEA Group, General Kinematics, Hazemag, Heyl Patterson Thermal Processing, KURIMOTO, LTD, Louisville Dryer Company, Metso Corporation, Mitchell Dryers Ltd., Schenck Process Holding GmbH, SWISS COMBI, The Onix Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, and Westpro Machinery are leading players in the rotary dryer market.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
• Rotary Dryers Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR offers detailed analysis of the factors influencing the sales prospect across key segments. Rotary Dryers category analysis provides deep insights into customer experiences, emerging trends and growth drivers. The vital information highlighted in this section will enable market players to make timely business decision to gain competitive advantage.
• Rotary Dryers Manufacturing trend analysis: A key aspect of the study is comprehensive Rotary Dryers manufacturing trend analysis. These insights provide vital information on how market players are coping with latest trends that are prevailing in the market.
• Innovation and acquisition activity in Rotary Dryers: The report highlights in detail the various organic and inorganic strategies adopted manufacturers in order to gain a competitive edge in Rotary Dryers market. Adoption of various technologies are being discussed in detail.
Some of the Rotary Dryers Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics.
The study provides:
• Details regarding latest innovations and development in Rotary Dryers and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.
• Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.
• Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Rotary Dryers Market .
• Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Rotary Dryers market Size.
• Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Rotary Dryers Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.
• Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Rotary Dryers Market during the forecast period.
The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market Insights of Rotary Dryers.
Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.
After reading the Market insights of Rotary Dryers Report, readers can:
• Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.
• Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Rotary Dryers market revenue.
• Study the growth outlook of Rotary Dryers market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.
• Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Rotary Dryers market.
• Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Rotary Dryers Market Players.
How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves For Rotary Dryers Market Manufacturer?
• The data provided in the Rotary Dryers market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.
• The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.
