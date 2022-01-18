Autism Disorder and Treatment Market Growth, Size Estimation, Regional Outlook, Share and Industry Overview by 2027

Autism Disorder and Treatment Market

Global autism disorder and treatment market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of over 4.37% during the review timeframe. Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASDs) refers to a disorder caused in the growing stage behaviour stage substantial developmental disability for challenges in basic behaviour and social communication. The people suffering from it understand, behave, and act the ways of regular life but in a characteristically distinct way.

The market is considered one of the fastest-growing industries in recent years owing to the growth of autism and Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD), including autism and Alzheimer's cases among the population. Furthermore, factors such as increased funding for ASD programs by governments, rising number of electronic gadgets and health plans, and rapid growth in technological interference are also likely to enhance the market's growth rate over the review timeframe.

Segment Analysis

The global market for autism disorder and treatment has been divided into several segments based on type, deployment, treatment, and region.

Based on type, the global autism disorder and treatment market is split into disintegrative disorder, autistic disorder, pervasive developmental disorder, and Asperger syndrome.

Based on deployment, the global market is divided into occupation therapy, speech & language therapy, applied behavior analysis (ABA), and communication and behavioral therapies.

By treatment, the autism disorder and treatment market is bifurcated into sleep medication, stimulants, SSRIs, antipsychotic drugs, and drug therapies.

Regional Analysis

The global autism disorder and treatment market is studied across five major regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North American regional market for autism disorder and treatment is likely to lead globally with the maximum revenue over the review timeframe. The regional market's growth is being driven by the growing prevalence of autism disorder across the U.S, the rising deployment and enrollment for treatment and therapies.

The European regional market will likely secure the second position in the global autism disorder and treatment market over the assessment era. The regional market's growth is attributed to the lofty investments in the R&D area for the development of ASD drugs.

The autism disorder and treatment market for the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecasted era. The regional market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for operative ASD therapies and the rise in the development of healthcare infrastructure to begin an equipped therapy facility for ASD patients.

The Middle East & African region is likely to record a steady growth rate over the forecasted period due to the poor development in healthcare infrastructure and lack of awareness.

Competitive Analysis

The global market for autism disorder and treatment has an intensely competitive landscape. Players worldwide are making heavy investments in R&D activities to strengthen their market position. The list of leading players in the global autism disorder and treatment market includes Saniona AB, Heptares Therapeutics Limited, Coronis Partners Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Allergan, Pfizer Inc., Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & CO Inc., Curemark LLC, Concern Pharma Private Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, and several others.

Recent Developments

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing peoples' lives with neurological disorders and diseases, Axial Therapeutics, has announced that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational new drug (IND) application for the primary candidate, AB-2004, a gut-targeted, molecular therapeutics to treat irritability linked with ASD.

Additionally, the company has also received clinical trial authorizations for AB-2004 in New Zealand and Australia. By expanding AB-2004 further into the clinic, the company focuses on developing the latest therapeutic options to aid manage irritability coupled with ASD and possible other co-occurring conditions, which can inhibit children with autism from entirely taking part in daily life.

