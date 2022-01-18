Dental Industry Market Size Worth USD 42,244 Million | 5.28% CAGR by 2027

Dental Industry Market

Global dental industry market is likely to acquire a size of over USD 42,244.27 million by 2027 while recording a healthy CAGR of over 5.28% during the forecasted era from 2020 to 2027.

The global dental industry market has witnessed enormous growth in recent years. The market's growth is attributed to the rapid growth in dental disorders and the prevalence of periodontitis. The growing consciousness regarding oral healthcare is another crucial aspect propelling the growth of the global market.

Dental Industry Market Segment Analysis

The global dental industry market is fragmented into several segments based on end-user, consumables, discipline, and region.

Based on consumables, the global market for the dental industry is split into the dental syringe, dental impression, whitening material, dental burs, endodontic supplies, dental biomaterial, denture adhesive, gingival retraction material, dental aesthetic, and resin composites.

Based on end-user, the global market for the dental industry is bifurcated into dental academic and research institutes, hospitals & clinics, and specialty dental centers.

Dental Industry Market Regional Analysis

The global dental industry market is studied across five major regions, including the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.

The American region is further divided into Latin America and North America. As per the MRFR research reports, the North American regional market is likely to secure the top position in the dental industry globally. The Americas contributed the largest share in the dental industry market in 2019. The rising prevalence of dental disorders is driving the regional market's growth, the need for a preventive, surgical, and restorative device for dental care, the growing elderly population, and the high demand for dental procedures.

The European regional market will likely record substantial growth over the review timeframe. The regional market's growth is attributed to the growing demand for dental devices and the availability of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic options.

The dental industry market for the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the highest growth over the forecasted era. The upsurge in the regional market's growth is caused by a large number of pharmaceutical companies, increased government initiatives, and growing healthcare spending.

The Middle East & African regional dental industry market is projected to record steady growth over the forecasted era. The regional market's growth is being driven by the ever-increasing demand for dental cosmetic surgeries and the increasing number of companies and subsidiaries. However, the lack of oral healthcare awareness in Saudi Arabia is a primary growth restricting aspect in the regional market.

Competitive Analysis

The global dental industry market has an intensely competitive landscape with a wide number of players spread worldwide. The players in the global market are adopting several new strategies such as collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, acquisitions, and FDA approvals to strengthen their market presence. The list of leading players in the global dental industry market includes companies such as Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Coltene Group (Switzerland), 3M (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Allergan plc (US), and several others.

Recent Developments

a comprehensive digital platform that offers oral health solutions with trusted local dentists and orthodontists, Grin, has announced a partnership with Oral-B, a prominent player in oral care innovation and #1 dentist recommended brand worldwide. Collaboratively, they provide the latest dental technology that sets new market standards in helping people understand their oral health at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Photocentric has been operating diligently with Usmih, Ukrainian aligner experts, to help develop an innovative aligner production process, which pushes the boundaries of what 3D can provide the dental industry. Usmih, in partnership with Photocentric, has founded an effective additive manufacturing process involving Photocentric resins and Photocentric LC Magna printers and a conveyor belt solution enabling rapid curing of aligner models.

