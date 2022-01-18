Agricultural Biological Market to hit $21,141.0 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 12.9% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Rising demand of healthy food products in Asia Pacific region will create growth opportunities for the global agricultural biological market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest market study on "Global Agricultural Biological Market to 2027 - Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers), Source (Microbials, Biochemicals, Others), Application Mode (Foliar Sprays, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Application (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Others)". The global agricultural biological market is accounted to US$ 7,148.8 Mn in 2018 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 21,141.0 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Agricultural biological constitutes a broad range of plant extracts, insects, microbials, and other agricultural biological materials, which are used by the farmers to improve crop health and yield and for the pests control. It also helps in enhancing the availability of nutrients, nutrient uptake capacity of the plant, assists in product’s strong resistance to insects, and residue management, as well as improving total productivity of the plant crops. Agricultural biological products are less expensive and a highly effective option as compare to synthetic crop protection products.

Agricultural biological products are organic and maintain the soil health, controls plant diseases, ensures plant growth, etc. The customers are highly adopting these organic products over other synthetic products due to its capability to target specific microorganisms with low impact on other organisms along with less environmental impacts. Synthetic products are toxic and harmful to humans, pets, plant crops, beneficial organisms, and also the environment

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Agricultural Biological Market

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food and beverage industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the market growth of Agricultural Biological due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

Under the type segment, the biopesticides segment accounted for the largest share in the global agricultural biological market. Biopesticides are the extensively used agricultural biological products. They are used to control agricultural pests with the help of specific biological effects. These effects contains biocontrol agents including natural organisms or substances derived from animals, plants, bacteria, or minerals. Biopesticides cover a broad spectrum of potential products like microbial pesticides, plant-incorporated protectants, and biochemical pesticides. They are generally less toxic than the conventional type of pesticides and affects only the target pest.

The global Agricultural Biological market, by geography, is segmented into five regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East &Africa (MEA), and South America.

Agricultural Biological Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BASF SE, Biolchim S.p.A., Certis U.S.A. LLC, DowDuPont Inc., Isagro S.p.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Syngenta, UPL and Valent BioSciences LLC..are among the key players in the global Agricultural Biological market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

.

