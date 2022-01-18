India Ceramic Sanitaryware market Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Challenges And Global Forecast 2027

India Ceramic Sanitaryware Market

Ceramic sanitaryware is widely used for sanitary purposes such as sinks, closets, washbasins, and bathtubs.

Market Overview:

Competitive Landscape:

HSIL Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., Roca Sanitario, S.A., RAK Ceramics, Duravit AG, Toto Ltd., Jaquar, Golf Ceramics Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Limited, H & R Johnson, and Villeroy Boch Group

Key Drivers

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in the country is driving growth of the market. Moreover, advancement in the technology is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, H & R Johnson (India), leaders in the ceramic industry, introduced their new and innovative range of premium sanitaryware and faucets – Johnson International – at Park Regis in Goa.

Rising adoption of innovative technology for production of sanitaryware product is projected to foster the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2019, Spanish bathroom and sanitaryware firm Roca Group is focusing on water conservation, design, quality, and sustainable technologies, as part of its global strategy to increase its footprint in India over the next three years. The company has invested a sizeable amount in startups to bring sanitary products infused with technology

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has had an adverse impact on various industries around the globe. Due to the strict rules and regulations undertaken by government to curb the spread of the infection, companies are looking to function remotely. Moreover, various companies are looking to implement strict measures to operate at minimum risks. Additionally, various companies had shutdowns their manufacturing units which had an adverse impact on India ceramic sanitaryware market.

Key Takeaways:

The India ceramic sanitaryware market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.62% over the forecast owing to the rise in the construction sector in India. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDIs in the construction development sector (townships, housing, built up infrastructure and construction development projects) and construction (infrastructure) activities stood at US$ 26.14 billion and US$ 25.38 billion, respectively, between April 2000 and June 2021. In FY21, infrastructure activities accounted for 13% share of the total FDI inflows of US$ 81.72 billion.

