Single Node Container Security Clusters Accounting for 64% Share of the Global Container Security Scanning Market Value

By value, Fact.MR has projected close to 8% CAGR for container security scanning sales during 2021-2031. Due to increasing number of cyber-attacks across the world, the market valuation is set to expand more than 2X and top a US$ 7 Bn valuation by 2031. Also, container vulnerability scanning for cloud native applications is expected to see a surge over the coming years. Key Market Segments CoveredBy ClusterSingle Node Container Security ClustersMultiple Node Container Security ClustersBy DeploymentOn-premise Container Security ScanningCloud Container Security ScanningBy Organization SizeContainer Security Scanning for Large EnterprisesContainer Security Scanning for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)By VerticalContainer Security Scanning for HealthcareContainer Security Scanning for BFSIContainer Security Scanning for GovernmentContainer Security Scanning for RetailContainer Security Scanning for IT and TelecommunicationsContainer Security Scanning for ManufacturingOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaMEA Insights and outlook on Container Security Scanning market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study. Competitive LandscapeMajority companies discussed in the report have focused on product developments, patent acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.Some of the key developments are:In May 2021, Anchore announced that it has secured containers for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high performance computing (HPC) on NVIDIA NGC. It will ensure the software’s security hosted on NVIDIA’s NGC. NVIDIA has been using Anchore’s container scanning technology since 2019.In May 2021, Wiz, a container security startup, announced that it had raised US$ 120 Mn in a salesforce-led funding round. It will bring total funding raised by Wiz to US$ 350 Mn.Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering container security scanning have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on ICT (Technology) LandscapeContactless Biometrics Market- https://www.factmr.com/report/contactless-biometrics-market Self-service Kiosk Market- https://www.factmr.com/report/self-service-kiosk-market Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market- https://www.factmr.com/report/unmanned-traffic-management-utm-market Crucial insights in Container Security Scanning market research report:Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Container Security Scanning market.Basic overview of the Container Security Scanning, including market definition, classification, and applications.Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Container Security Scanning across various industries.Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.How is Container Security Scanning in Combating Growing Cyber-attacks?The value of damage caused due to cybercrime can surpass the GDP of most countries. This has resulted from an upsurge in cybercrime across the world. Although there exists several laws pertaining to it across countries, cyber criminals are conducting their malicious activities across borders to evade the chances of being caught. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, annually, cybercrime costs around US$ 6 trillion globally, which can be better understood as a loss of US$ 190,000 per second.In 2020, COVID-19 compelled organizations to create remote workforces and operate from cloud-based platforms. Additionally, with the rollout of 5G connected devices, the scope for cyber-attacks has increased. This in turn helped drive up the importance of container security, owing to the importance of having secure applications and data.In the healthcare sector , majority of hospital platforms are under too much pressure, especially due to COVID-19, to upgrade hospital systems in order to secure them from cyber-attacks and other thefts. As such, the healthcare sector has increased its spending on security platforms. Additionally, with heavy workload in the healthcare sector, chances of human error also increases. For instance, according to Cybint, 95% of cybersecurity breaches are caused by human error.Furthermore, companies are investing heavily in security systems in order to safeguard their data. For instance, the global security market is anticipated to reach US$ 170 Bn by 2022. Moreover, exponential growth in the number of internet connections has also driven cyber-attacks in various industries. 