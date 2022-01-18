Non-BPS Laden Thermal Papers Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 5% CAGR through 2031
Growing demand for printing packages in a variety of applications will create a potential market for thermal paper from 2021 to 2031ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact.MR’s market research, Koehler Paper Group, Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA), Inc., Siam Paper Public Company Limited, Jujo Thermal Ltd., Ricoh Company, Ltd., and Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd. are identified as key players in the thermal papers market, account for nearly 60% revenue share.
The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Thermal Papers gives estimations of the Size of Thermal Papers Market and the overall Thermal Papers Market share of key regional segments During Forecast Period.
The latest market research report analyzes Thermal Papers Market demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Thermal Papers And how they can increase their market share.
Key Segments Covered
Thickness Type
60-80 microns
80-90 microns
End User
Retail Industry
Healthcare
Packaging & Labelling
Printing & Publishing
Entertainment & Transit
Other End Uses
Application
Lottery & Gaming
Labels & Tickets
Other Applications
Technology
Direct thermal
Thermal transfer
We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable Thermal Papers Market insights to our clients.
SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.
The Market insights of Thermal Papers will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:
Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Thermal Papers Market
Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Thermal Papers market and offers solutions
Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints
Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly
Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers
Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Thermal Papers market .
The latest industry analysis and survey on Thermal Papers provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Thermal Papers market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
This report gives you access to decisive data such as:
Demand of Thermal Papers Market & Growth drivers
Factors limiting Thermal Papers market growth
Current key trends of Thermal Papers Market
Market Size of Thermal Papers and Thermal Papers Sales projections for the coming years
The report also offers key trends of Thermal Papers market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Thermal Papers market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.
Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Thermal Papers Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Thermal Papers Market.
The Demand of Thermal Papers Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Thermal Papers Market development during the forecast period.
How are Point-of-Sale Applications Generating Demand for Thermal Papers?
The point-of-sale (PoS) segment is anticipated to lead the global demand for thermal papers, registering a market share of nearly 70% throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period. Ease of printing is attributed as the major growth influencer.
The wide ranging usage of mobile PoS terminals in public utility spaces, transportation and retail markets has been credited with bolstering thermal papers demand. Growing preference for cashless transactions across emerging economies is spurring usage of PoS transactions, thus propelling demand.
List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Thermal Papers Market are:
To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Thermal Papers Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.
The competitive landscape analysis for Thermal Papers Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Thermal Papers manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.
An assessment on the winning strategies of key Thermal Papers Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Thermal Papers Market landscape.
Why is Asia an Attractive Investment Destination for Manufacturers?
As of 2020, demand for thermal papers across Asia accounted for more than 1/3rd of the global revenue. Rapid expansion of the retail industry coupled with rising demand for healthcare and pharmaceutical products has spurred demand for thermal papers for billing operations.
Emerging economies such as India, China, Japan and South Korea are expected to emerge as the frontrunners in the Asian market for thermal papers. Besides the aforementioned industries, manufacturing operations are also surging, especially across the packaging and food & beverage sectors, stimulating demand.
Crucial insights in Thermal Papers market research report:
Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Thermal Papers market.
Basic overview of the Thermal Papers, including market definition, classification, and applications.
Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Thermal Papers across various industries.
Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.
