France Luxury Travel Market is expected to Witness Significant Growth between 2021-2030

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the forecast period, the luxury travel market is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the travel industry worldwide. The key drivers of rising luxury travel trend include inclination of people toward unique and exotic holiday experiences, increase in the middle- & upper-class disposable income & related expenditure, and growth in need and interest of people to spend more time with family

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Luxury travel market by Type of Tour, Age Group, and Types of Traveler: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The France luxury travel market size is projected to reach $53,636.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.4%, from 2021 to 2030.

The France luxury travel market is growing at a healthy rate of 20.6%, owing to increase in interest of people in unique and exotic holiday destinations.

Luxury travel is in its growth stage and it is gradually gaining market share in the overall travel industry, owing to increase in disposable income and rise in living standards of people.

The increase in the number of high-net-worth individual (HNIs) in emerging markets further propels the growth of the luxury travel market

List of leading players: There are various players operating in the market. The report provides a competitive analysis of major players along with their market share and contribution to the studied market. Some key players of the global luxury travel market are :-

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd,

Cox Kings Ltd

TUI group

Voyageurs Du Monde

Asia.Fr, Beachcomber

Kuoni, Voyages Confidential

Ponant, and Prestige Voyages

Allied Market Research has segmented the luxury travel market report on the basis of TYPE , AGE , TRAVELER

By Type of Tour

Customized & Private Vacation

Adventure & Safari

Cruise/Ship Expedition

Small Group Journey

Celebration & Special Event

Culinary Travel & Shopping

By Age Group

21 to 30 Years

31 to 40 Years

41-60 Years

Above 60 Years

By Type of Traveler

Absolute Luxury

Aspiring Luxury

Accessible Luxury

Key Findings Of The Study

By type of tour, the adventure & safari segment dominated the France luxury travel market, accounting for majority of the share in 2020.

Based on the age group, the 41-60 years segment dominated the overall market

Based on the type of traveler, absolute luxury travel segment is projected to contribute with highest market share during the forecast time period.

The culinary travel and shopping segment in the France luxury travel market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast.

