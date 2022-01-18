Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Industry Forecast By 2028

Emergen Research

The global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market size is expected to reach USD 18.87 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 11.2% in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Research Report published by Emergen research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market along with crucial statistical data about the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market size is expected to reach USD 18.87 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 11.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions can be attributed to high increase in data volume and growing use of data by enterprises to make informed decision to achieve business goals. A primary advantage of data center backup and recovery solutions is increased reliability and uninterrupted flow of business operations. Data center backup and recovery solutions allows data centers to recover data or maintain continuation of essential IT infrastructure due to various reasons, including hardware impairment, viruses, power failure, or natural disasters. Additionally, increasing digital transformation across various enterprises, especially in small and medium-sized enterprises and growing adoption of cloud-based services are fueling demand for data center backup and recovery solutions.

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/757

Key players in the market include Dell Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Commvault, Micro Focus International PLC, Arcserve LLC, IBM Corporation, Barracuda Networks Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cohesity Inc., and Druva Inc.

increasing investments in expansion of data centers is significantly driving the growth of data center backup and recovery solutions market. Data centers are vital assets for enabling sustained growth in companies by offering uninterrupted access to their IT systems and cater to data storage demands integrating both physical and cloud storage capabilities. Factors, including growth of hyperscale companies such as Microsoft, AWS, and Google, rapid adoption of cloud computing, and growing need of data center operators for geographic breadth account for increased emphasis on construction of new data centers.

By 2021, it is estimated that total spending on worldwide data center infrastructure would reach USD 200.00 billion. Also, surging demand by data center operators to increase their offerings, along with simultaneously increasing number of markets and locations they offer their services is driving data center backup and recovery solutions market revenue growth.

By solutions type, data replication segment contributed to a significant revenue share in 2021. Data center replication solutions provides the benefit of replicating cache data between clusters. It is essential to ascertain while working with several data centers that is the event of operations of one data center being hampered, another data center is entirely capable of handling its load and data. Data center replication automatically determines that each cluster is consistently and reliably keeping its data in sync with other data centers.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market on the basis of solutions type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Solutions Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Data Replication

Data Reduction

Data Retention

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical & Virtual Servers

Databases

Enterprise Applications

Mobile Endpoints

Public Infrastructure Platform

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Others

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/757

Regional Overview:

The global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Definition

1.2. Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market indicators analysis

4.2.2.Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing energy consumption and prices

4.2.2.2. Rising government policies regarding energy efficiency

4.2.2.3. Increasing smart grid services

4.2.3.Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Highly competitive with presences of local & global players

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market By Form Factor Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market By Input type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-center-backup-and-recovery-solutions-market

Related Reports:

Assessment Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market

3D Printing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

Digital Scent Technologies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-scent-technologies-market

FinFET Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/finfet-technology-mark

Lighting as a Service Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs