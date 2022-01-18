At 12.6% CAGR, Seaweed Market Size To Cross $30.2 Billion By 2027, Says Market Research Future

Seaweed Market

A huge increase in demand for natural extracts of food for providing various health benefits drives the seaweed market demand in the global market.

Rising demand for seaweed as a vital ingredient in various alginates foods and nutritional food products is predicted to motivate the market in the forecast period. As per MRFR, the Seaweed market is assessed to gain a CAGR of 12.6% to achieve USD 30.2 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Expanding new technologies allows for more seaweed cultivation, which gives diverse growth opportunities to food industries all over the globe during the forecasted period. The export of dried seaweeds also presents growth potential in areas where production is not possible.

Segmental Analysis

Based on the type, the seaweed market consists of red seaweed type, green seaweed type, and brown seaweed type. Based on the region, the seaweed market consists of the North American region, European region, Asia-Pacific region, Latin American region, and the Middle East and African region. The seaweed market consists of flakes form, liquid form, and powder form based on the form. Based on the end-user, the seaweed market consists of welding rods, paper and pulp, food, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and textile industries.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The seaweed market includes Asia-Pacific, Latin American, North American, Europe, the Middle East, and African. The Asia-Pacific region, as the fastest-growing area and has the highest market share in the global market, owing to the presence of highly populous countries such as India and China, which drive market demand to this region. Another aspect driving market demand in this region is augmented per capita disposable income.

The North American region holds the second-largest market share in the worldwide Seaweed Market, owing to numerous major key players throughout the region, which drives market demand over the anticipated period. The primary drivers driving market demand in this region are altering lifestyles and rising urbanization. Due to the incidence of well-established technologically advanced infrastructure that drives market demand to this region, the European region holds the third-largest market share in the global market.

Competitive Analysis

The buildup of the geographical footprint is expected to reach previously untapped segments, which would likely promote market developments. In the foreseeable term, the effect of originality and effective pricing strategies will assist the global market is returning to its optimal functioning level. The market is projected to benefit from the combined contributions of the competitors, each of whom has various development strengths. Market optimism will serve as a springboard for forthcoming growth.

The market's investment trend is presumed to be dominated by mergers and acquisitions. The function of government bodies is thought to be critical to the market's progress. In the next years, the existence of internet channels is expected to boost the market's advance. As the market improves, it is projected that the role of innovation will become progressively more crucial for success. Improvements in trade and distribution policies are also expected to drive the market's development in the coming years.

The vital players in the seaweed market are Snap Alginates (India), Arthur Branwell & Co., Ltd. (UK), Polygal Ag (Switzerland), Ingredients Solutions, Inc. (US), Kimica Alginates (Japan), P.L. Thomas and Co., Inc. (US) and Cargill Foods (US).

Industry Updates:

Jan 2022 Sozy, a gluten-free, soy-free plant-based alternative to fish, soya, and oyster sauces, has launched three gluten-free, soya-free plant-based alternatives to fish, soya, and oyster sauces in UK retailer Planet Organic, which the company claims have no environmental impact compared to conventional soya, fish, and oyster sauces. The sauces employ certified organic Scottish seaweed cultivated by Wick-based Shore Seaweed instead of soya or fish. Only the tops of the leaves are removed, allowing them to recover in a matter of weeks. This strategy protects the environment while satisfying the world's demand for soy sauces.

