Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, and Industry Forecast By 2028

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Trends – Rising government investment in big data

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 64.58 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for data-driven decision-making solutions. Rising adoption of business intelligence and analytics solutions across different industries and sectors is another major factor expected to further boost growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market during the forecast period.

However, high cost to implement predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions is expected to restrain adoption, and in turn, impact growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market players.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Key market participants include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Qliktech Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Pegasystems Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market on the basis of type, deployment, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Solutions

Customer relationship management

Fraud detection

Risk management

Performance management

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Human resource

Talent analytics

Sales & marketing

Marketing analytics

Behavioral analytics

Finance

Collection analytics

Operations

Distribution management

Inventory planning

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Retail

Telecommunication

Mining

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Government

Defense

BFSI

Logistics

Entertainment

Sports

Gaming

Others

Key Highlights of Report

Solution segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to increasing application of predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions for fraud detection, debt management, and risk management in various sectors.

Cloud segment is projected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based analytics solutions by end-user to efficiently collect, process, and transfer analyzed data.

In terms of revenue contribution to the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market, the operation segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing demand for advanced solution to improve inventory planning across different industry.

Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market – Overview:

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects.Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics industry.

Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market size

2.2 Latest Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market key players

3.2 Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Read More:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/predictive-and-prescriptive-analytics-market

