Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Size, Future Growth, Challenges, Opportunities And Emerging Trends 2021-2028

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Size – USD 6.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.4%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report on the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market aims at exploring the unknown and coming up with solutions to the potential threats and challenges faced by the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market for the forecast period, 2021- 2028.The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for military market size reached USD 6.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing hostility and terrorism and political instability are expected to boost market revenue growth. Additionally, increasing government expenditure on research & development of AI enabled military weapons is expected to support market growth between 2021 and 2028.

The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business. The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2028 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market rising geopolitical tensions among countries and increasing Chinese actions are propelling various countries to modernize military technology using AI. Integrating AI will enable countries to conduct better surveillance in order to detect and prevent threats. Similarly, AI technology can be used to process a large amount of data and facilitate better decision-making during times of conflict. These are some major factors driving growth of the global AI for military market revenue.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to robust presence of key market players, including Lockheed Martin Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and BAE Systems, Inc. among others in developed countries in the region.

Cyber security segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Development of new tools and technologies have led to an inclining rate of cybercrimes globally. Similarly, there has been a significant increase in state-sponsored cyberattacks and private and government agencies are gradually adopting AI-based tools that can be used to predict, prevent, and respond to cyber threats efficiently.

Deep learning segment is expected to registera significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing need for more advanced solutions for processing large volumes of big and development of AI algorithms for better decision-making. Also, development of intelligent systems to detect threats during real life combat situations would propel growth of this segment.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market revenue growth is primarily driven by a variety of factors and trends, some of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments in strategic agreements and mergers, and rapidly growing competition in the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market .

Top key vendors in Artificial Intelligence in Military Market include are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, BAE Systems, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Textron Inc., SparkCognition Government Systems, Arkray, Inc., and Leidos Inc

Research Methodology

The Artificial Intelligence in Military Market report is created using primary and secondary research. Primary research involves collection of first-hand information from the industry players by our team. Secondary research involves collection of information from various paid and unpaid sources which is backed by industry experts and analysts.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Are :

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Artificial Intelligence Solutions

Cloud

On-premises

Artificial Intelligence Platforms

Hardware

Processor

Network

Memory

Services

Software Assistance

Upgradation & Maintenance

Deployment & Integration

Regional Analysis:

The global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Military Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.

