Managed DNS Service Market Growth Analysis, Challenges, Opportunities And Emerging Trends 2020-2028

Managed DNS Service Market Trends – Proliferation of Internet and need for faster page loading

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Managed DNS Service Market ’, published by Emergen Research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2028. Managed DNS service market in Europe accounted for second-largest market share in 2020, attributed to a growing number of SMEs using managed DNS services for their website. In addition, growth of retail, banking and financial services, and IT and telecommunications sectors in spurring market growth in the region.

The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Managed DNS Service Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing incidence of Distributed Denial Of Service (DDoS) attacks. A distributed denial of service gains from serval security vulnerabilities in systems and directs large web traffic to a web-based application or website. Such attacks may cause servers to crash and make the web application or website unusable, thereby impacting customer service and leading to substantial revenue loss. Managed DNS providers offer several benefits such as improved security for large-scale attacks and failover DNS strategy, and improved performance, enabling smooth operation and performance of website/web app.

The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2028 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2019, NameSilo Technologies Corporation, which is a firm offering domain registration service, made an announcement about the signing of a partnership agreement with NuSEC to provide domain name resolution service for resolving customer's DNS requests via a global network of redundant DNS servers to provide a smarter, safer, and faster Internet experience.

Secondary severs are primarily used to offer redundancy in the event of a primary server going down and in absence of a secondary sever, the failure of a primary server would render a website unavailable through its human-understandable domain name. Also, a secondary server is beneficial in distributing the load between primary and secondary servers.

Top key vendors in Managed DNS Service Market include are:

GoDaddy Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, Akamai Technologies Inc., Cloudflare Inc., NuSEC LLC, Google LLC, CDNetworks, and CloudfloorDNS.

Global Managed DNS Service Market revenue growth is primarily driven by a variety of factors and trends, some of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments in strategic agreements and mergers, and rapidly growing competition in the Managed DNS Service Market .

Emergen Research has segmented the global Managed DNS Service Market Are :

Managed DNS Service Market Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

DDoS Protection

GeoDNS

Anycast Network

Others

Managed DNS Service Market Server Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Primary Server

Secondary Server

Managed DNS Service Market End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Education

Government

Others

Regional Analysis:

The global Managed DNS Service Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Managed DNS Service Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.

Overview of the Managed DNS Service Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis\

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

