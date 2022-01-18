Linux Operating System Market Share to Reach USD 18.78 Billion by 2028; Google LLC Sponsors Linux Security Assignment to Make Noticeable Progress: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Covered in Linux OS Market Report Are: Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Washington, U.S.), Canonical Ltd. (London, U.K.), ClearCenter (Utah, U.S.), Elementary, Inc. (California, U.S.), Slackware Linux Project (U.S.), IBM Corporation (Red Hat, Inc.) (New York, U.S.), Zorin Group (Dublin, Ireland), MontaVista Software, LLC (California, U.S.), Oracle Corporation (Texas, U.S.), SUSE Group (Nürnberg, Germany)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Linux operating system market share was valued at USD 4.57 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 5.38 billion in 2021 to USD 18.78 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 19.5% in the 2021-2028 period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Linux Operating System Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our analysts, the growing quantity of server providers and data centers organizations is expected to fuel the market growth during the mentioned timeframe. As per the Gartner Report, in 2021, the end-users global data center infrastructure expenditure is projected to reach USD 200 billion by 2021, thus surging by 6% since 2020. Such an upsurge in data center infrastructure speculation thrusts the demand for the market across the world.

COVID-19 Impact

Decline in System Usage amid COVID-19 Backed by Deterioration in Business Operations

During the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous governments of several countries have declared the closure of retail stores, workshops, as well as other companies worldwide. Numerous SME businesses as well as large-scale organizations have displayed a descending shift in demand owing to health apprehensions. In addition, organizations around the world have deprived the investment in 2020.

Additionally, the data center infrastructure investment throughout the world has also been in a downward spiral. This depicted a marginally degenerated demand for this Linux Operating System Market in 2020.

Report Coverage

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.

Segmentation

On the basis of distribution, the market is segmented into desktop, virtual machines, and servers. Among these, the servers are projected to lead the Linux Operating System Market share during the forecast period.

In terms of end-use, the market is classified into commercial/enterprise and individual.

The market is segregated into five regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Implementation of Linux OS among Servers and Rooted Systems to Help Growth

Linux operating system is a dependent and safeguarded operating system, which is principally positioned on virtual machines, desktops, servers, and embedded systems. It is an open-source certificate system where the operator can modify the operating system by changing the graphical user interface (GUI).

Additionally, the user can form their own Linux distribution (Distro) in the market with trivial charges. This is estimated to bolster the Linux operating system market growth.

Regional Insights

North America is likely to direct the market and hold the highest Linux operating system market share during the forecast period. North America has produced approximately USD 1.63 billion in revenue in 2020 and is rising with substantial CAGR.

Europe is expected to rise with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The region made a considerable revenue in 2020. The growth in the area is majorly accredited to the augmented usage of the internet of things (IoT) and cloud computing in dominating nations.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period. South Korea, China, India, Japan, and other nations are likely to provide the most momentous CAGR in the area.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Emphasize on Tactical Tasks to Maintain Competitive Edge

IBM Corporation provides enterprise platforms such as LinuxONE OS and IBM Z, which is capable to incorporate data, trades, as well as understandings. IBM Corporation is a prime distribution partner of Red Hat, SUSE Group, and Canonical (Ubuntu).

The dominating players in the market are implementing numerous business approaches such as novel product launch, joint ventures, collaborations, and procurements in order to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Industry Development

June 2021: Google LLC sponsored a Linux security assignment to refine Linux operating system. The Linux kernel language of programming has been employed to develop a software, which augments smartphone security as well as internet connectivity.

List of Key Players Covered in this Linux Operating System Market Share Report

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Washington, U.S.)

Canonical Ltd. (London, U.K.)

ClearCenter (Utah, U.S.)

Elementary, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Slackware Linux Project (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (Red Hat, Inc.) (New York, U.S.)

Zorin Group (Dublin, Ireland)

MontaVista Software, LLC (California, U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

SUSE Group (Nürnberg, Germany)

