Farahi Law Firm Partners With School On Wheels & PATH to Help Kids Experiencing Homelessness Continue Their Education
Farahi Law partnered with two amazing organizations, School on Wheels and People Assisting The Homeless, to help children continue their education.
We truly believe that young people hold the key to a bright future. It is crucial that we all participate in making real changes in the living conditions of our youth. We are honored to help this way.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Farahi Law Firm, we firmly believe that a child’s education is the building block of our society and our country. The youth deserve to have access to high-quality education and services that will allow them to grow and seize future opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities.
— Atty. Justin Farahi
That is why last year, for Christmas, Farahi Law partnered with two amazing organizations, School on Wheels and People Assisting The Homeless (PATH), in giving back to the underserved community of Los Angeles’ homeless families as part of our "You Care, We Care Too" program.
With the help of our partner NGOs, the firm was able to donate brand-new laptops for children to continue their education amid the pandemic.
Attorney Justin Farahi has stated: “We are VERY happy to contribute to children’s education programs in California. We truly believe that our young ones hold the key to a better and brighter future for us all. With that said, it is crucial that we all participate in making a real change in the living conditions of our youth, and we are honored to help this way.”
Farahi Law is committed to uplifting the lives of all Californians in need. The "You Care, We Care Too" program was established for this very reason. Through this program, the Los Angeles accident attorney has participated shoulder-to-shoulder in Community Outreach initiatives along with Non-Governmental Organizations and other parties representing the underserved sectors.
Farahi Law has partnered with the Honduran Consulate for computer giveaways and with All Peoples Community Center by donating toys and gift cards, reading to children at Compton, tutoring kids via I’m a Movement, Not a Monument, and supporting veterans at Veteran Affairs.
Again, special thanks to School on Wheels and People Assisting The Homeless (PATH) for letting us bring happiness to families and children in need! We are proud of this partnership and look forward to many more future initiatives.
Farahi Law Firm cares. If you or your loved ones have been injured in an accident, we are here for you. Do not hesitate to call us at (310) 774 – 4500 at any time of the day for a free consultation on your case. Our personal injury lawyers, doctors, and case managers will help you receive medical treatment for your injuries and the maximum compensation you deserve. No fees unless we win.
–
Farahi Law Firm, APC
Justin P. Farahi is an award-winning personal injury lawyer in California. Since the foundation of the company, he has focused on helping the Californian community by allowing the less fortunate to access quality medical treatment and the best legal representation after an accident.
The American Law Institute recognizes Atty. Farahi as one of the Top 40 under 40 Lawyers in America. He was also awarded as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in the USA, as a Super Lawyer Rising Star, 2021 Lawyer of the Year by the American Institute of Legal Professionals, and 2022 Attorney of the Year by the National Alliance of Attorneys. He speaks English and Farsi.
Farahi Law Firm has several offices all over California, including Los Angeles, Santa Clara, Bakersfield, San Pedro, Visalia, Sacramento, Panorama City, Culver City, and Torrance.
School On Wheels
School on Wheels, Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded in 1993 by Agnes Stevens, a retired teacher. Today, hundreds of volunteers work one-on-one with children whose homelessness prevents them from receiving the academic stability and help they desperately need. The mission of School on Wheels is to enhance educational opportunities for children who are experiencing homelessness from kindergarten through twelfth grade. The goal is to shrink the gaps in their education and provide them with the highest level of education possible. The program spans six counties in Southern California, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Ventura, as well as a learning center in Skid Row. CONTACT School on Wheels, Inc. Sinead Chilton 805.641.1678 schilton@schoolonwheels.org
People Assisting the Homeless (PATH)
PATH started with a letter written by Claire and Rev. Charles Orr, calling for the community to address the ever-increasing issue of homelessness. In response, on the night of December 8, 1983, 60 people gathered together to figure out how to help people who were experiencing homelessness in their neighborhoods. On that night, PATH was born.
PATH’s mission is to end homelessness for individuals, families, and communities. PATH envisions a world where every person has a home. Their values include creative collaborations, strategic leadership, empowerment for all, and passionate commitment.
Justin Farahi
Farahi Law Firm, APC
+1 844-824-2955
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other