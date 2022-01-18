Sales of Smart Baby Monitors Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of 8.4% During The Period of Assessment
The baby monitor market is projected to reach USD 1,264 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2032.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baby Monitor Market Analysis By Product Type (Audio Baby Monitor, Video Baby Monitor, Motion Sensor Baby Monitor), By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless/Wi-Fi), By Sales Channel (Retail Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, E-Commerce, Specialty Store) - Global Market Insights 2022 - 2032
Fact.MR has carried out an extensive research on baby monitors market and has represented all insights and key market highlights in a systematic format in its recent research publication named global baby monitors market.
The Demand analysis of the Baby Monitor Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Baby Monitor Market across the globe.
Key Companies Profiled
Withings Inc.
VTech Holdings Limited
Angelcare Monitor Inc
Dorel Industries Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Lorex Technology Inc.
Nest Labs, Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.
Summer Infant, Inc.
Lenovo Group Limited
Hanwha Group
Panasonic Corporation
Anker Technology (UK) Limited
Market Segmentation
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Japan
APEJ
MEA
Product Type
Audio Monitor
Video Monitors
Movement monitor
Other Products
Connectivity
Wired Baby Monitors
Wireless Baby Monitors
Sales Channel
Modern Trade
Online Stores
Departmental Stores
Specialty Stores
Other Sales Channel
A comprehensive estimate of the Baby Monitor market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Baby Monitor during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market Insights of Baby Monitor.
