California-based Attorney Justin Farahi Named 2022 Attorney of Year for His Exemplary Work in Personal Injury Law
Atty. Justin Farahi has been named Attorney of the Year 2022 by the National Alliance of Attorneys for his outstanding work in personal injury law.
This award strengthens our drive to continue providing high-quality legal assistance to people from all walks of life. Our firm is committed to serving others and making positive change happen.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atty. Justin Farahi, lead counsel of Farahi Law Firm, has been named Attorney of the Year 2022 by the National Alliance of Attorneys (NAOA) for his outstanding work in personal injury law.
— Atty. Justin Farahi
Every year, the NAOA awards attorneys with stellar performances and reputations in different fields of law. Less than 1% of all attorneys in the United States are invited to be part of this elite organization.
"We are committed to advocating for attorneys with the highest legal standards in each state. NAOA reviews candidates who have positive reviews for outstanding work in their field, positive recommendations of other lawyers, along with no ethical concerns from their local licensing authority. Atty. Justin Farahi demonstrates leadership, superior qualifications in the personal injury law, and stellar trial results in the state of California," said Stacey Jackson, membership director for NAOA.
Atty. Farahi founded Farahi Law Firm in 2017 with the goal to help the Californian community by allowing the less fortunate to gain access to high-quality medical treatment and the best legal representation after an accident. Law and justice are his passion, and this is why Farahi Law Firm has a "no fees unless we win" policy.
As an advocate of justice for all, Atty. Farahi continually contributes to society by giving legal advice to anybody in need, conducting seminars, teaching in law schools, and engaging in charitable causes that uplift the lives of Californians.
Farahi Law Firm is more than a personal injury law firm. It is a team of lawyers, doctors, case managers, and legal specialists all working toward the same goal of giving every person a strong fighting chance after being in an accident. Since its founding in 2014, Farahi Law Firm has recovered hundreds of millions in damages for clients.
"I am honored to be recognized by a prestigious organization as NAOA. This strengthens our drive to continue providing high-quality legal assistance to people from all walks of life. In these challenging times, everybody deserves the chance to be seen and heard. Our firm is committed to serving others and making positive change happen," said Atty. Farahi.
The 2022 Attorney of the Year award from NAOA adds to Farahi Law Firm's growing list of accolades. In 2021, Atty. Farahi was named Lawyer of the Year by the American Institute of Legal Professionals.
Farahi Law Firm, APC
Justin P. Farahi is an award-winning personal injury lawyer in California. Since the foundation of Farahi Law Firm, APC, he has focused on helping the Californian community by allowing the less fortunate to access quality medical treatment and the best legal representation after an accident. The American Law Institute recognizes him as one of the Top 40 under 40 Lawyers in America. He was also awarded as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in the USA, as a Super Lawyer Rising Star, and 2021 Lawyer of the Year by the American Institute of Legal Professionals. He speaks English, Spanish, and Farsi.
Farahi Law Firm has several offices in a wide range of practice areas all over California, including Los Angeles, Santa Clara, Bakersfield, San Pedro, Visalia, Sacramento, Panorama City, Culver City, Chula Vista, Fresno, and Torrance.
