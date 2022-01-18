Skincare Devices Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Skincare Devices Market analysis provides an overview of the factors driving and limiting the growth of the market including market trends and market structure.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global skincare devices market is expected to grow in the future, due to the increasing rate of skin-related disorders, worldwide. Technological advancement in designing these devices, which are highly efficient and growing preference for them due to non-invasive procedures are the key drivers for the growth of this market. Additionally, rise in the demand for aesthetic processes such as skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, body contouring and liposuction will also drive the growth of the skincare devices market in the future. However, competitive pricing and equipment cost are the major restraints for the growth of this market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key companies profiled in this report are Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers, Ltd., Cynosure Inc., Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Palomar Medical Technologies, Solta Medical, Inc., Photomedex Inc. and Syneron Medical Ltd. Increasing consumers and technological advancements in various medical procedures for skincare are opportunities for the major companies in this industry.

On the basis of its types, the global skincare devices market is segmented into diagnostic and treatment devices, which are further sub-segmented into diagnostic devices such as: biopsy, dermatoscopes and image guidance system; Treatment devices includes LED therapy, liposuction, cryotherapy, electrosurgical, lasabrasion and microdermabrasion devices. The LED therapy devices market occupies the largest share in the market due to the rising number of hair removal and liposuction procedures for skincare treatment. Moreover, the lasabrasion devices market is estimated to record the maximum growth in the future.

On the basis of its applications, global skincare devices market is segmented into skin rejuvenation, disease diagnosis and treatment, skin tightening and body contouring, hair removal, cellulite reduction and damage repair. Skin tightening & body contouring along with hair removal account for the largest share in this market due to the demand for aesthetic procedures and global acceptance of laser and light related devices.

