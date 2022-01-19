I Pried Open Wall Street In 1962 Author Winston E. Allen Interviewed on Central Booking Podcast Hosted by John B. Valeri
Exclusive 45-minute interview with author, Winston E. Allen, with video, discussing Dr. Allen's autobiography, I Pried Open Wall Street in 1962.
Whether reading Dr. Allen’s book or hearing him speak, it’s hard not to be inspired. To hear him tell his story, in his own voice, was both a pleasure and a privilege.”MT. POCONO, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "I PRIED OPEN WALL STREET IN 1962: OVERCOMING BARRIERS, HURDLES AND OBSTACLES is everything you’d expect it to be—and so much more. Not only does Dr. Allen, a Westport, Connecticut resident, share the groundbreaking story of how he created the first minority owned broker/dealer firm in America—and in a way that contextualizes the Civil Rights movement—but the moments of clarity that led to this achievement and the many victories that resulted, not only benefiting Dr. Allen but the many people he’s championed along the way." says John B. Valeri, host of the podcast Central Booking. Mr. Valeri continues, "Dr. Allen is as wise, witty, and warm as you’d hope he’d be after reading his incisive, inspiring book. The in-depth nature of our conversation allowed me not only to explore his diverse professional pursuits but the eye-opening experiences that informed them. To hear him tell his story, in his own voice, was both a pleasure and a privilege," adds Mr. Valeri.
Not only is Dr. Allen a successful businessman but a proud husband and father, an educator, entrepreneur, inventor, and philanthropist, and a perpetual student of his own curiosity. With interests ranging from economics, music, and real estate to literacy, travel, and volunteer work, his example is one that shows we can have it all if we possess the desire and are disciplined enough to put in the work.
Much like technology, storytelling is a unifying force. Whether fact or fiction, stories bring us together by allowing us to share experiences, even if they’re not our own, and build empathy. That’s certainly the case with I PRIED OPEN WALL STREET IN 1962, which is not simply a memoir but a celebration of personal narrative. This is something that Dr. Allen speaks to in our interview, and that anybody looking to leave a legacy, or explore the art of self-expression, can learn from and relate to.
"Whether reading Dr. Allen’s book or hearing him speak, it’s hard not to be inspired. Here is a man who knocked down doors that were closed to him and then invited others to follow in his footsteps, creating new opportunities for prosperity and purpose-driven lives. If you’re feeling similarly limited, he just may hold the key(s). In other words, he’s lived the American Dream—and so can you!" states Mr. Valeri.
Mr. Valeri concludes, "The beauty of Central Booking is that it allows me to explore all my areas of interest—and new ones. For instance, I didn’t know who Dr. Allen was until a few months ago, or that his book would resonate so profoundly with me. Now, by virtue of technology, you might be meeting him for the first time, too."
You can view Dr. Allen's entire interview or portions of the interview that are of interest to you at https://linktr.ee/ipowallstreet1962:
