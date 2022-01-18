Rainscreen Cladding Market Growth, Analysis & Forecast, 2021–2030 | By Material, Application & Construction

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Rainscreen Cladding Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global rainscreen cladding market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in investment in various end-user industries such as residential and non-residential construction. A number of players are expanding their business globally, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global rainscreen cladding.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Rainscreen Cladding Market by Material, Application, Construction, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global rainscreen cladding market size was $103.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $206.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Europe region dominated the global rainscreen cladding accounting for 36.49% share of the market.

The report analyzes the global rainscreen cladding market on the basis of material, application, construction, and region. The materials covered in this report are composite material, metal, fiber cement, ceramic, and others. The applications taken into consideration in the report are residential, commercial, and industrial. By construction, the market is bifurcated into new construction and renovation. The market is driven by development in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors and economic growth globally. However, fluctuation in raw material prices is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

A growth in residential and commercial industry drives the demand for rainscreen cladding products; thereby, fueling the rainscreen cladding market growth. Increase in residential and non-residential construction and construction renovation industry drives the demands of the rainscreen cladding. In addition, rise in construction spending in countries such as India, Germany, Japan, the U.S., and others boosts the growth of the market. For instance, expenditure on private construction activities by the U.S. government increased by over 50% and that on public construction grew by over 20% from 2012 to 2020.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has already affected the sales of global rainscreen cladding market share in 2020, and is expected to hamper the growth of the global market. The major demand for rainscreen cladding was badly affected due to the spread of COVID-19 virus. Further, the disruption of supply chains hinders the installation of rainscreen cladding products in the commercial and residential buildings.

Key Market Players

Rockwool International A/S

Kingspan Group

Sika AG

SFS Group AG

CGL Systems Ltd

Trespa International B.V.

Valcan

Sotech Optima ALL

The Clarison Group Ltd (Alucraft Ltd)

Euro Panels Overseas N.V.

