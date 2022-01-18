Cameo Place Kennels Announces Partnership with Ballys Gun Dogs

The collaboration will provide stud services to Cameo Place Kennels with one of Ballys Gun Dogs’ world-class Labradors.

ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cameo Place Kennels is pleased to announce it has recently partnered with Ballys Gun Dogs in an exciting industry move.Cameo Place Kennels is a small family-run dog breeder located in beautiful Rochester, Minnesota. The company offers a limited number of breedings each year of its exemplary Yellow Labrador Retrievers, which come with world-class genetic screening, an unprecedented health guarantee, and champion bloodlines.In the breeder’s most recent news, Cameo Place Kennels has partnered with Ballys Gun Dogs, which will provide stud services to Cameo Place with its world-class Labrador, Hef, a.k.a. Ballys’ Magazine Mogul MH. Hef will be breeding with Cameo Place Kennel’s Wilma, a.k.a. Bally’s Mrs. Flintstone JH.Hef is renowned throughout the breeding industry as being one of the top studs on the market. Born on 3/10/2017, Hef achieved his Masters Title at the young age of just 26 months old. In 2020 and 2021, Hef qualified for the Master Nationals in Idaho and passed with flying colors. During his career, he has been awarded fifteen master passes in limited events and plans to continue competing and pursing qualifying events in 2022.Like Hef, Wilma is also a well-known name in the industry, having achieved her American Kennel Club Junior Hunter Title, as well as her UKC Started Hunter Title. She comes from a long line of champions, with Wilma’s dad, a.k.a. Sire, being the 2018 National Amateur Field Champion. Additionally, her grand-sire was the 2011 National Field Champion, and her great-great grand-sire was the 2006 National Field Champion.“We are thrilled to partner with Adam and Ballys Gun Dogs on this upcoming litter,” says Rob Scripture of Cameo Place Kennels. “We anticipate there will be high demand for these puppies, based on Hef’s pedigree and achievements as a Master Title Holder.”The litter between Hef and Wilma is expected in May 2022 and Cameo Place Kennels is currently accepting deposits from qualified buyers.About Cameo Place KennelsCameo Place Kennels is a Minnesota-based family owned and operated dog breeder of Yellow Labrador Retrievers. Their pedigreed females come from a long line of champions and are some of the best labs in the business. They take pride in breeding dogs with fantastic temperament that make them both wonderful hunting companions and a great addition to any family.