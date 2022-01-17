PRIB: Senate OKs bill creating Metro Davao Development Authority

PHILIPPINES, January 17 - Press Release January 17, 2022 Senate OKs bill creating Metro Davao Development Authority The Senate, voting unanimously, approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to create a special body that will coordinate and promote socio-economic growth and sustainable development of Metropolitan Davao- the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority (MDDA) Monday, January 17, 2022. Under House Bill No. (HBN) 8930, the MDDA will have jurisdiction over Davao City, cities of Panabo, Tagum, the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACoS) in Davao del Norte; the City of Digos in Davao del Sur; the City of Mati in Davao Oriental; and the municipalities of Sta. Cruz, Hagonoy, Padada, Malalag and Sulop in Davao del Sur, Carmen in Davao del Norte, Maco in Davao de Oro, and Malita and Sta. Maria in Davao Occidental. Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Local Government and sponsor of the measure, thanked his colleagues for accepting the concept of metropolitanization, especially in Southern Philippines. "The establishment of MDDA will institutionalize the rapid urbanization of Davao region through strategic and viable reforms primarily towards regional cooperation and economic growth. By agglomerating major cities and municipalities of the region, MDDA will further liberalize LGUs (local government units) within its jurisdiction from their dependence upon the national government and promote a sustained and all-inclusive decentralization in the region," Tolentino said. The bill mandates that MDDA services shall include development planning, transport management, solid waste disposal and management, flood control and sewerage management, urban renewal, zoning, land use planning and shelter services; health and sanitation, urban protection, and pollution control; and public safety. The Metropolitan Davao Development Council, the governing board and policy making body, shall be composed of the chairperson of the Regional Development Council, Region XI; governors of the provinces of Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental; the city mayors of Davao, Mati, Tagum, Digos, IGACoS, and Panabo; and the municipal mayors of Carmen, Sta. Cruz, Hagonoy, Padada, Malalag, Sulop, Maco, Malita and Sta. Maria who shall all serve in an ex officio capacity. The chairperson of the council shall be appointed by the President of the Philippines from a selection of nominees submitted by the council and serve for a term of three years. The bill also seeks the establishment of the Metropolitan Davao Police District, which shall assume operational control over the local police offices in areas within the jurisdiction of the MDDA and ensure that peace, order, and safety within the MDDA are maintained at all times. Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, cosponsor of the bill, said the approval of the measure is "a great gift to celebrate the new year for the people of Davao Region." "With the passage of MDDA bill, I am confident that the proper coordination in the delivery of metrowide services will economically benefit the people of the largest metropolitan area in the southern part of the Philippines, Metro Davao," dela Rosa said. Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, Senators Christopher Lawrence Go, and Joel Villanueva are also cosponsors of the measure. The House of Representatives passed its version of the bill on third reading on March 25, 2021.