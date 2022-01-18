Ocho Sur: "Palm oil is Ucayali's main export product thanks to our investment" (Part 2)

Ocho Sur We are not expanding crops and we take great care of the fauna and flora around us.

We have a positive impact on 22,000 people in the region. We provide 1,800 jobs, all formal. But we also benefit our suppliers and the 23 nearby communities.

We have an excellent relationship with Santa Clara de Uchunya Community, but there are certain NGOs that try to fabricate conflicts between the company and the population only for the NGOs benefit.” — Michael Spoor - CEO