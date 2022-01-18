Ocho Sur: "Palm oil is Ucayali's main export product thanks to our investment" (Part 1)

Ocho Sur Palm oil is Ucayali's main export product thanks to our investment

In total, our investment is approximately US$ 150 million, which is one of the largest agribusiness investments, if not the largest, in the Peruvian jungle.

In 2021 we will export around US$ 50 million. We produce the fruit in our two farms, which represent only 0.1 % of the surface of Ucayali, but generate 50 percent of the exports of this region.” — Michael Spoor - CEO