Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,267 in the last 365 days.

Knox Wire Launches Global Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Network

/EIN News/ -- Pretoria, South Africa, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knox Wire launches real-time gross settlement network capable of facilitating near-instant inter-bank transfers worldwide. Knox Wire allows Financial Institutions to utilize as many as 150 currencies to send real-time cross-border payments, as well as same-day payments to almost 30,000 institutions in 120 countries, using its Knoxnet Correspondent Network.

One Network, Two Ways to Send Payments.

Knox Wire is one network with two systems, the RTGS core, Knox Quantum, and Knoxnet, a global correspondent network. 

Knox Quantum powers real-time transactions, using financial messaging between participating financial institutions, while the Knoxnet facilitates local off-network payments, through a global network of local partner banks. 

“Knox Wire was built to set a new global standard for network size and settlement speed” 

Stephen McCullah - Knox Wire - CEO


A Global Payment Network Built for the Future

The problems with the current cross-border payment systems are the limitations, time, and costs associated with simple cross-border payments. Using the main wire network on the market, which boasts a large network, payment times can average 3 to 5 days or more, and fees are very high. Using the only other available RTGS payment system available offers faster payments, but with a limited network of participating banks, seriously limiting reach. 

Knox Wire combines the best of all available options by facilitating real-time inter-bank transfers in-network, as well as same-day off-network transactions to a large network. 

Knox Wire is growing rapidly, with well over a dozen institutions onboarding on the day of launch and an extensive queue of requests daily. 


For updates, follow and visit Knox Wire:

Website: Knoxwire.com

Twitter: @Knox_wire


CONTACTS: 

Steve McCullah, CEO

Clifford Niemand, Manager

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/knox-wire-launches-global-real-time-gross-settlement-rtgs-network.html


Media Company: Apollo Fintech
Media Name: Steve McCullah
Media Phone: +1 (417) 766-3568
Media Email: pr_knoxwire@customers.prdistribution.org
Media URL: Knoxwire.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Knox Wire Launches Global Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Network

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.