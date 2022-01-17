Stand Up Paddle Board Market is forecast to surpass USD 3.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2032

France is projected to account for USD 210 Million by the 2022 end and grow with the CAGR of little over 9% during the forecast period

UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global stand up paddle board market is estimated at USD 1.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 3.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2032.All round SUP board has accounted for significant share with generating revenue share of more than 45% in 2020. It is considered as the go-to paddle board as the consumer demand for all round SUP is higher. North America leads the global SUP board market and is poised to create absolute dollar opportunity of USD 960 Million during the forecast period. According to Outdoor Industry Association survey, it has been found that more than 3 million individuals have participated in stand up paddle board events during the recent years. The upsurge in recreational sports activity in the various regions raised the demand for SUP boards . With market maturation, young paddlers having moderate income are foraying this market with large number. This is creating the competition in market henceforth, letting the manufacturers to cut down the SUP board price.To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=776 According the latest report by Fact.MR, the global stand up paddle board market is poised to create absolute opportunity of nearly USD 2.2 Billion during the forecast period. Countries like U.S, Germany, France, UK and Spain are among the prominent region contributing in the growth of the market.With increasing end user base for this sports at international level along with presence of various organizations organizing sports event at broad spectrum provides positive motion in the sales of the SUP product. Under the sales channel, franchised sports outlet are poised to have the largest growth by 2.6X during the forecast period of 2022-32.What is Escalating the Demand of Stand Up Paddle Board?Recreational water sports goods sales increases with more number of participants gathering at recreational activities. In 2019, more than 180 Million people in the United States participated for water sports events as per the data of the National Marine Manufacturers' Association (NMMA). Another driving factor for this market is the increasing popularity of SUP boards among youngsters showing inclination towards adventure and leisure activities.Surfing enthusiasts point out the joy experienced in the solitude and quietness of a surfing voyage. Such recommendations from sports professionals provides necessary boost for the SUP board manufacturers to increase their sale numbers.How is the Increasing Recognition in International Sports Acting as Pillar for Stand Up Paddle Board Sales?Government-aided sports programs and competitions all around the world is expected to push unit sales of SUP boards to new heights. Leading economies in North America and Europe are spending millions of dollars on these organization for organizing such recreational events along with free training sessions offered by sports professionals.Increasing sports penetration has resulted in higher demand for the sports equipment over past half-decade. This attributes is attracting newcomers to tis industry, including buyers, suppliers and distributors.Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=776 Why Inflatable SUP Boards is Gaining Demand across the world?The stand up paddle board are transformed by the evolution into inflatable paddle board which are predominantly having the major advantages over hard board as they can be used in large waves because of their increased safety facility.Under the segment board type, inflatable SUP board are propelled to grow with the CAGR of more than 9.5% over the forecast period. Easy transportation, less storage space and long shelf life is escalating the sales of the product in the near future.Why Plastic is preferred in Material Type for Fabrication of Stand Up Paddle Board?Plastic is significantly used as raw material during the manufacturing of stand up paddle board. Plastic as material is poised to capture around 70% of revenue share by end of assessment period.The plastic SUP board are easy to handle, durable and are having prolonged lifespan. The factor that has attached the manufacturers with this material is that as plastic material reduces the cost of product and increase the demand of stand up paddle boards. Which is ensuring that every consumer can afford to buy that product.Competitive LandscapeAccording to the market analysis, the top manufacturers of stand up paddle board are Anhui Light Industries International Co. Ltd, SURFTECH, LLC., Tahoe SUP, Tahe Outdoors, Starboard and Hobie Cat Company.To increase the global penetration in the profitable areas, the above mentioned players are opting for combination of inorganic and organic growth strategies which include launching of new products, product modification and constructive collaboration and partnership with small manufacturer or startup to boost their sales and increase Company’s profitability and match the latest trends in the standup paddle board industry.• In 2021, Blue Planet Surf announced the takeover of the management of Tropical Rush Store. This development is expected to increase the sales of its standup paddle board and the demand for the company’s standup paddle board rental services.• In 2019, Funky Sup launched a new standup paddle board with 2D & 3D photos of sea animals for kids.• In 2021, Dunn-rite Products launched new floral inflatable stand up paddle board with a maximum weight capacity of 435lbs and a width of 32 inches.Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering stand up paddle board have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full reportFull Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/776 Key Companies Profiled• Ben Buckler Boards• Blue Planet Surf• Funky Sup• Dunn-Rite Products• Hobie Cat Company• Aquaspro Sports & Leisure Company Limited• C4 Waterman• Honu Stand Up Paddle Boards• Imagine Nation Sports, LLC.• Gili Sports• Anhui Light Industries International Co. Ltd• AKSPORT• Coreban• F-One• DWF Sports Co., LTD.• Kona Enterprises Inc.• Laird Stand Up• Simmer Style• Cascadia Board Co.• Silver Surf Surfboards• Starboard• SURFTECH, LLC.• Tahe Outdoors• Tahoe SUP• Mistral• NAISH• NRS• Ocean Sports• Rave Sports Inc.• Red Paddle Co• Ride the Tide• Sea Eagle Boats, Inc.• Tower Paddle Boards LLC• Whitehall Reproductions Canada Ltd. Dba• WildSup• YOB Australia• Yolo Board LLC• Zeal SurfStand Up Paddle Board Market: Preeminence of North America Prevails with Strong Consumer Affinity Toward Water Sporting ActivitiesNorth America continues to be the tip of the spear in terms of revenues from stand up paddle board sales. Most of the region’s dominance can be attributed to the wider consumer base coupled with their robust affinity toward various water sporting activities, and stand up paddle boarding is no exception. Among various paddle sports, kayaking and SUP boarding are most popular among water sports enthusiasts in the region, particularly the youth population.Initiatives taken by global water sports associations, such as International Surfing Association, for establishing SUP boarding championships, such as the National Standup Paddleboarding Championship in North America, have attracted more and more individuals toward participating in the sport. This has and will continue to augur well for sales of SUP boards worldwide.The report estimates independent sports outlet to endure lucrative distribution channel for stand up paddle boards. These outlets offer wide variety of popular stand up paddle board brands, which has made them attractive destination for SUP boarding enthusiasts.Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Sports Domain:Sports Optics Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/3443/sports-optics-market Hybrid Bicycles Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/2066/hybrid-bicycles-market Diving Board Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/2064/diving-board-market-market About Us:Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. 