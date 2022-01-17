Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,262 in the last 365 days.

Call for nominations: 2022 UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences

Deadline for submissions: 15 March 2022

The UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences aims to promote and honour excellence in the basic sciences, defined to include the disciplines of chemistry, physics, mathematics and biology, the foundation on which scientific knowledge can be propagated and which are fundamental to the advancement of innovation and sustainable development.

UNESCO invites the governments of Member States, in consultation with their National Commissions, the non-governmental organizations maintaining official partnerships with UNESCO and active in relevant fields covered by the Prize, the UNESCO Chairs, the Category 2 Centres, the international scientific unions and universities to propose individual candidates for the 2022 edition of the UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences.

Awarded every year to two prize-winners, its purpose is to reward individuals for their major achievements in terms of development, diffusion, and international cooperation in the basic sciences, which had a significant transformational impact on a regional or global scale. Each of the two individual prize-winners will receive a financial award of USD 250,000 as well as a gold medal and a diploma.

No self-nomination shall be considered.

All applications must be submitted online via the Application Process’s webpage, by 15 March 2022 at the very latest, in English or French.

For more information, please visit the Prize’s webpage or contact the Mendeleev International Prize’s Team (tel.: +33 (0)1 45 68 10 61; e-mail: mendeleevprize@unesco.org).

 

You just read:

Call for nominations: 2022 UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.