Call for nominations: 2022 UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences

Deadline for submissions: 15 March 2022

The UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences aims to promote and honour excellence in the basic sciences, defined to include the disciplines of chemistry, physics, mathematics and biology, the foundation on which scientific knowledge can be propagated and which are fundamental to the advancement of innovation and sustainable development.

UNESCO invites the governments of Member States, in consultation with their National Commissions, the non-governmental organizations maintaining official partnerships with UNESCO and active in relevant fields covered by the Prize, the UNESCO Chairs, the Category 2 Centres, the international scientific unions and universities to propose individual candidates for the 2022 edition of the UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences.

Awarded every year to two prize-winners, its purpose is to reward individuals for their major achievements in terms of development, diffusion, and international cooperation in the basic sciences, which had a significant transformational impact on a regional or global scale. Each of the two individual prize-winners will receive a financial award of USD 250,000 as well as a gold medal and a diploma.

No self-nomination shall be considered.

All applications must be submitted online via the Application Process’s webpage, by 15 March 2022 at the very latest, in English or French.

For more information, please visit the Prize’s webpage or contact the Mendeleev International Prize’s Team (tel.: +33 (0)1 45 68 10 61; e-mail: mendeleevprize@unesco.org).