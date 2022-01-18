UltraGlas Final Showroom & Factory Clearance Sale - Saturday, 1/22 from 7AM-2PM at 9200 Gazette Avenue in Chatsworth, CA
EVERYTHING MUST GO! Save on doors, walls, windows, flooring, treads, railing and showers, office and shop furniture, fixtures, IT, trade show displays and MORE!
We are grateful for our customers who have come to us for their glass design and fabrication needs. All of us at UltraGlas thank you for your many years of continued support.”CHATSWORTH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturday Jan 22 | 7 am - 2 pm
— Jane Skeeter, Founder and CEO of UltraGlas
Join us at UltraGlas for our Final Showroom & Factory Clearance Sale
9200 Gazette Avenue, Chatsworth, CA 91311
Stock up and save!
Glass and glazing companies, upscale contractors, developers, commercial and residential professional property owners, investors, construction industry, architects, interior designers.
Everything must go!
Save on doors, walls, windows, gates, screens, flooring, treads, railing and showers, office and shop furniture, fixtures, IT, machinery, tools, trade show and showroom displays and MORE!
Equipment available:
• Complete lamination line: European Smart-blanket horizontal tray system. Eliminates individual glass envelopes. Vacuum system and natural gas. Refrigerated and de-humidified laminate film roll storage. Hover tray transport, all practically new!
• Large compressors and tanks
• Hoists
• Automated graphic and laminate film-cutting table
• Complete molded/slumped/cast glass-making line. Speedy production, custom, and proprietary natural gas glass slumping/molding kilns. Includes IP, technology and processes, molds, stock designs, art, marketing materials, and samples. Offers extraordinary competitive industry cost and time-saving advantages!
Get the lowest prices on a wide assortment of glass inventory:
Finished • Raw • Molded • Cast • Slumped• Tempered • Annealed • Colored • Clear • Low Iron Specialty • Decorative
Come prepared!
Address:
UltraGlas
9200 Gazette Avenue
Chatsworth, CA 91311
Bring a tape measure, trucks, racks and packing materials. All sales are final and must be removed same day unless otherwise arranged.
As a leading manufacturer of all facets of designed architectural glass and glass surfacing, we’re proud to have served this community as your go-to designer and fabricator for walls, facades, entryways, screens, countertops, enclosures, water features, stairways and floors. We are grateful for our customers who came to us for their glass design and fabrication needs. All of us at UltraGlas thank you for many years of support.
