Cloud Backup Market - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players

Cloud Backup

The global cloud backup market is segmented on the basis of component, service provider, organization size, industry vertical, and geography

PORTLAND, OR, 500, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the adoption of mobile devices and easy deployment of cloud backup technology is driving the cloud backup market over the years. However, data accessibility through Internet poses the threat of identity theft, which is a restraint to the market growth. In addition, lack of high network bandwidth and strict government rules limit the adoption of cloud-backup technique. Increase in the number of mobile Internet users and need of technologically advanced solutions are anticipated to boost the market growth further during the forecast period.

Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Dropbox Inc., Google Inc., Oracle Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, EMC Corporation, and Rockspace Hosting Inc. are some of the leading key players of cloud backup market.

Key Benefits

• Qualitative analysis has been performed in order to understand current market scenario.

• The report includes in-depth analysis of cloud backup market, outlining the possible driving factors, restraints, and opportunities.

• The report provides highlights of top investment pockets, key impacting factors, and wining strategies for the global cloud backup market.

• Key players of the market have been identified with their market strategies such as product launch, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships among others.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global cloud backup market is provided. For instance, increasing BYOD trend drives the global cloud backup market. However, security of the data is likely to be a major restraint of the market.

